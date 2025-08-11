Max Verstappen outlines his target with Red Bull for the second half of the 2025 F1 season

Max Verstappen suggests that finishing the 2025 season with a competitive result remains the target for the second half of the year. Speaking to the onsite media, including Sportskeeda, after the Hungarian GP race, the Red Bull Racing driver was reluctant to predict whether Red Bull could win more races this season.

After a dismal campaign, Red Bull Racing sits fourth in the constructors’ standings, while Verstappen is third in the drivers’ championship. The four-time world champion and his team are far removed from the dominance of 2023 and 2024. With long-time CEO and team principal Christian Horner replaced by Laurent Mekies just two races ago, the Milton Keynes outfit is undergoing significant internal reorganisation.

Max Verstappen believes that despite the team’s focus already shifting to the 2026 car and engine, it is crucial to build consistency in their performance. While ending the season strongly is still the aim, he remains cautious about predicting Red Bull’s chances of returning to the top step of the podium in the second half of 2025.

Asked by Sportskeeda what he expects in terms of performance with Red Bull post-summer break, Max Verstappen said:

"We always want a decent finish, of course the focus for everyone is already a lot also on to ’26. But I think what we need to try and achieve is more consistent behaviours and results at the end of the game. Is it still possible to win races before the end of the year? I don't know, this is after a weekend like this very difficult to say but you never know there might always be surprises or whatever.”

Max Verstappen believes in staying neutral with his championship expectations for the 2025 season.

Max Verstappen believes it is wiser to remain neutral when it comes to championship expectations. Reflecting on his time with Red Bull, the 27-year-old feels he has enjoyed four successful years with the team, even without regular podium finishes or wins. He noted that, despite the challenges, they still managed to win two races. Verstappen acknowledged McLaren’s stronger performance this season, admitting that Red Bull has been unable to match that level in 2025.

Asked if the 2025 season turned out to be worse than expected despite knowing he wouldn’t be fighting for the championship, Max Verstappen said:

“I just stay neutral and everything you know. So I don't become overly optimistic or pessimistic or whatever. So I mean like well we'll see I mean, I hope of course that we can still win some races here and there and I mean we still did that. We still won two races. But it is it is tough. But at the other end also you need to acknowledge that McLaren has done a fantastic job. You know from last year to this year also and from our side its been more difficult.”

Asked if it is strange not to be on the podium for such a long time, he replied:

“Yeah I mean it’s not a surprise. Of course, if you look at the problems that we are having. I think at the other end, for like four years, I've had really a lot of good results, right? So it comes and goes, success.”

Despite a run of poor results, Max Verstappen has held on to third place in the Drivers’ Championship with 187 points, 88 behind Lando Norris and 97 adrift of Oscar Piastri. In the Constructors’ standings, Red Bull Racing sit fourth on 194 points, trailing Mercedes by 42, Ferrari by 66, and reigning champions McLaren by a massive 365. Without a second driver consistently delivering points, the Milton Keynes outfit has found the Constructors’ battle an uphill task.

