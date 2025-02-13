Max Verstappen threatens George Russell, Christian Horner-Red Bull scandal and more: Predicting 5 storylines for Drive to Survive season 7

If you ask Max Verstappen, he would tell you that he's not a big fan of Netflix's Drive to Survive because the storytelling can be borderline fake. With that being said, the docuseries has been a mega success in more ways than one.

It has brought a large volume of a fanbase that wasn't really interested in F1 prior to the series. Max Verstappen's 2021 F1 title fight with Lewis Hamilton also played a role in helping the series transcend the sport.

With the 2025 F1 season getting ever closer, the series does act as the appetizer before the action kicks off. With the seventh season upon us, what storylines can we expect from the series? Let's take a look at five of them.

#1 Lewis Hamilton-Ferrari signing

There were parts of it that were dropped in the previous edition, especially because of the timing, but there's going to be a lot more of it in season seven. Lewis Hamilton's last season featured Mercedes facing fan backlash for the driver's poor run, the win at Silverstone, the delicate moments in Qatar, and so much more.

What went on behind the scenes when the driver was going through all of this as the Ferrari switch loomed large is going to be a very interesting segment.

#2 Red Bull-Christian Horner fiasco

Lest we forget, the 2024 F1 season not only had Lewis Hamilton making headlines but Red Bull boss Christian Horner as well.

The man who'd built the Milton Keynes squad brick by brick over 20 years was on the brink of losing all of it at the start of the year. What was going on behind the scenes and what role did everyone play in it is going to be very interesting.

#3 Lando Norris vs. Max Verstappen aftermath

The last time friends turned foes in F1 was when Lewis Hamilton and Nico Rosberg were battling for the title.

We never reached that level of intensity with Lando Norris vs. Max Verstappen in 2024, but the crash in Austria was arguably a peak of it, as it led to the McLaren driver saying that the friendship was as good as over.

#4 George Russell being threatened by Max Verstappen

There are a lot of claims that were made in the last race of the 2024 F1 season that went unchecked. One of them was the back-and-forth between Lewis Hamilton's teammate George Russell and Max Verstappen.

Russell claimed that Verstappen had threatened that he would crash into him at the start of the F1 Qatar GP, while the Dutch driver denied it. It was reported that there were a few Netflix cameras around when Verstappen had threatened Russell. Well, we're surely going to find out soon enough.

#5 The Alpine saga

In all fairness, Alpine had a shambolic 2024 F1 season, and if it wasn't for the freak circumstances in Brazil, things weren't looking good. There was more, however, that would be worth keeping an eye on if Netflix does get the behind-the-scenes nuggets for what happened in Monaco when both Esteban Ocon and Pierre Gasly clashed.

Or the reports of the immediate release of Ocon prior to Canada or the ultimate release after the race in Qatar. Plenty went on behind the scenes at Alpine, and it would be interesting to see what it could show us.

