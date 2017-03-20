Mclaren is the fan favourite for 2017

Despite being slow and unreliable, Mclaren-Honda will be the fan favourite for 2017.

The Inside Line F1 Podcast is co-hosted by Mithila and Kunal. This weekly podcast aims to add much needed humour to the otherwise serious world of Formula 1.

As we near the start of the 2017 Formula 1 season, Ferrari, Mercedes and Red Bull Racing are busy trading the 'favourites' tag with each other. In this week's episode of the Inside Line F1 Podcast, Mithila and Kunal tell you that despite their lack of pace and reliability, Mclaren-Honda are definitely the fan favourites for 2017.

The million dollar questions staring at Formula 1 right now are: Will Mercedes unleash more pace? Will Mclaren-Honda be able to go the full race distance? Also, does Daniel Ricciardo have a new party trick for 2017? Because we know that Max Verstappen does.

McLaren struggled in pre-season testing

Liberty Media have re-branded GP2 to F2, but with F3 already there, what will they brand GP3 to? And we were most glad when they admitted that traditional races in Europe are key to Formula 1's future. The new owners of the sport seem to be making the right noises (again). Is this why Bernie Ecclestone chose to not stay on?

Tune in!

(Season 2017, Episode 10)

Subscribe on iTunes and audioBoom for your weekly dose of Formula 1 humour.