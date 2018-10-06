McLaren think tanks forgot to choose its tyre compounds for the Japanese GP

Normally teams choose their compounds 14 weeks before the Grand Prix. The teams have to submit the number sets of three tyre compounds to Pirelli they want for the Grand Prix and according to their application, they sets are provided. This is a simple methodology.

For the Japanese Grand Prix, this is what the teams have picked:

McLaren driver's choice - twice as many mediums as anybody else, half as many supersofts. Do the think tanks in the team got some outrageous strategy in mind which is going to end up in Alonso's podium finish? The answer is a BIG NO!

According to a report, McLaren somehow managed to miss the 14-week deadline to choose tyres. With zero submission from the team, Pirelli has therefore gone with a default allocation which consists of more-or-less even split of compounds - four mediums, five softs, and four supersofts.

The result was:

This 'default allocation' has affected the team's Friday's practice sessions badly. Alonso and Alando Norris did FP1 entirely on mediums. Vandoorne did use a few supersofts in FP2. Alonso is yet to try the supersofts. So now heading towards Qualifying session would be quite fun for the Mclaren, though rain is forecasted for Saturday.

Mclaren was one of the greatest teams in Formula On which has 8 constructor's championships and 12 Drivers' championships in their portfolio. Now they are struggling like it is their second or third run in formula one division. They have turned into a laughing stock.

Previously, they had been blaming Honda on their reliability and considered them as 'the' reason of their downfall. Missing deadline for tyre clearly indicates their blunders and have shown that this team is now nothing but a bunch of 'immature' technicians who can just set the cars to race and not even a good one.

Who knows what have got into this team? We can just hope that one day this team will glorify itself once again and tell the whole world that they are a championship winning team.