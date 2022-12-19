Michael Schumacher 'is still present in my life', asserts former Ferrari F1 team principal

Ferrari's former team principal Jean Todt claims Michael Schumacher is 'still present' in his life. The duo was unbeatable with Ferrari in the early 2000s, dominating the rest of the field easily.

“I don’t miss him because I can see him. What I miss are the things we used to do together.



He suggests as well that Michael is following this



Schumacher's status has been out of the media's eye since his tragic skiing accident in 2013. While there have been reports of the German legend having left a state of coma, his family kept the exact status of his health a secret from the public. However, certain special individuals such as Jean Todt are allowed to interact with the German F1 legend. The Frenchman told the media:

“Michael is still present in my life and will always remain so, no matter what the situation. The question today is how to be well together and how to accompany him and the family.”

Michael Schumacher's wife Corinna shares her husband's high regard for Todt. She claimed the seven-time world champion always knew he could trust the French team principal. She told French TV channel Canal+:

“Michael actually has a very good feeling about who he can rely on. And I think he already had that with Jean at the time, that he said he wanted to do something with Jean. It would be so nice if Michael could tell the whole story of that time, because I wasn’t always there.”

Mastermind behind Michael Schumacher's success to retire from the sport

The mastermind behind Michael Schumacher's seven F1 world titles, Ross Brawn, is set to retire from the sport at the end of the 2022 season. The former member of the Ferrari dream team, including Jean Todt, Rory Byrne, and Michael Schumacher, is currently working as the F1 Managing Director.

In his latest column on the F1 website, Ross Brawn announced that he will be retiring from the sport. His retirement marks an end to a storied career that spanned 46 years in the sport. He wrote:

"I’ve loved everything I’ve done in the last few years. I’d moved away from wanting to be part of a team – I decided I’d done enough of that! And this was the only thing that could have possibly appealed. I’ve been very fortunate to have been given the opportunity by Liberty and it was a labour of love. Now is the right time for me to retire."

Schumacher and Ross Brawn's careers intertwined for most of the driver's time in F1. The success achieved by the German could be attributed to having a great team around him. That team was more or less led by Ross Brawn in all seven titles won by Michael Schumacher.

Brawn was the technical director at Benetton when Michael Schumacher picked up his first two titles. It was then the dream that helped the German clinch five more titles with Ferrari in early 2000s. The Schumacher-Brawn-Todt team will go down in history as one of the sport's best combinations.

