Michael Schumacher's brother Ralf Schumacher feels Lewis Hamilton will not win his eighth F1 title with Ferrari in 2025, and if there is anyone from the Italian team, it would be Charles Leclerc. The 7x world champion shocked the world last season when he announced his move to the Italian team.

Ad

In the process, he ended his 13-year partnership with Mercedes that had yielded as many as six world titles. The driver is now at Ferrari, a team that has finished second in the championship twice in the last three seasons. To add to this, the Italian team is arguably the most iconic on the F1 grid.

Lewis Hamilton would try to accomplish his eighth F1 world championship with the team and break Michael Schumacher's record of the most title triumphs in the sport. Ferrari has started the 2025 season well with the pre-season being very positive for the Italian team even though McLaren appeared to have the edge over the rest of the competition.

Ad

Trending

According to Ralf Schumacher, however, title triumph is not coming for Lewis Hamilton in the 2025 F1 season. He's going to a new team and according to the German, it takes eight months to get used to everything. Ralf did, however, anoint Hamilton's teammate Charles Leclerc as the one who'd win if anyone from Ferrari was winning the title. He told the German press agency, DPA,

“If anyone will make it in the Ferrari, I somehow have the feeling that it will be Charles Leclerc. When you join a new team, it takes at least six to eight months before you can use the whole environment perfectly for yourself and prove yourself in that environment, no matter what you do and how quickly you get comfortable. At least that was my experience.”

Ad

Charles Leclerc not too bothered by the attention around Lewis Hamilton

Charles Leclerc was also questioned if the kind of attention around Lewis Hamilton since he'd joined meant he was a bit under the radar, to which the Monagasque driver said it was not the most important thing. The driver acknowledged that there was now a lot of craziness around the team and with the Tifosi during the public events, but for him, it all remains the same as he tries to focus on the performance. He said,

Ad

“There’s more craziness and obviously more attention around the team, because Lewis is joining, and it’s really nice to see. But on my side, I’ve just been really focusing on trying to prepare myself the best possible way, mentally, physically, doing quite a bit of simulator to try and develop this new car in the best possible way to try and understand the first weaknesses, or first things I will feel on the simulator. So just focusing on performance, on me."

Ad

He added,

“A hard as it is t believe it’s not like I noticed so much all the craziness. I can notice it in Maranello because I can visually see all the people. And obviously there’s always a lot of people around. This year is probably even more so. But other than that, to me, I’m just focusing on things.”

Lewis Hamilton's first few races would be under the spotlight as the season begins because the driver has joined the team with a lot of fanfare.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback