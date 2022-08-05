Mick Schumacher 'more than happy to step in' for Ferrari when the opportunity arises

Mick Schumacher said he would be 'more than happy' to step in for Ferrari if given the chance. The German is a reserve driver for the Italian outfit and could be asked to replace Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc if either of them are unable to compete.

Schumacher is now in his second year of F1, having only recently shown that he is a competent driver with back-to-back points finishes in Britain and France. The German driver has a rich tie with the Prancing Horse, given his father's dominant time with the team.

When asked if he would be ready to showcase his skills to the Italian outfit if given the opportunity, Mick Schumacher told the media:

"Yeah, yeah. I mean, our cars are not the same, but are similar. I've grown up with Ferrari basically since 2019 and I feel like I understand the whole procedure. I'd be more than happy to step in and show them what I've got."

Ferrari are not dictating terms to Haas regarding Mick Schumacher, says Gunther Steiner

Haas F1's Gunther Steiner claims the Italian team is not dictating terms regarding Mick Schumacher's future contract. The young German driver is currently signed to the American outfit and made his debut for the team in 2021. Haas have been running the Italians' engines since their debut in the sport in 2016.

When Haas team principal Gunther Steiner was asked about the Scuderia's control over Schumacher, he claimed complete autonomy, saying:

“We have to see that. I won’t talk too much about contracts, or about contracts between Ferrari and Mick, because I don’t know them in detail either. I know the big picture, but I don’t know the details and I don’t even want to know. One shouldn’t conclude that they are telling us what we have to do. We have a say in that [Schumacher’s position].”

Schumacher was unable to keep his points-scoring streak going at the 2022 Hungarian GP, having finished P14 on the grid at the end of the race. The driver did, however, manage to outperform his teammate Kevin Magnussen, showing definite signs of improvement. With all things being equal, it remains to be seen whether or not the driver will join his father's former team in the years to come.

