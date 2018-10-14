Monaco Grand Prix: 5 facts you need to about the race

Monacan Head Of State Prince Albert II with President of China Xi Jinping

The Monaco Grand Prix held at the Circuit de Monaco in the principality of Monaco is the most famous race in the Formula One calendar. The then Prince of Monaco, Prince Louis II organized the first race in 1929 as part of the Automobile Club de Monaco (ACM).

The circuit hosted a race in the inaugural Formula One season of 1950 which was won by Juan Manuel Fangio who would win a total of five drivers' Championships. The circuit is designed on the streets of Monaco with many turns and includes even a tunnel making overtaking extremely difficult.

We take a look at five interesting facts about the Monaco Grand Prix.

#5 Part of 'The Triple Crown'

'Triple Crown' winner Graham Hill

The most glamorous and prestigious race in the F1 calendar, Monaco Grand Prix is part of 'The Triple Crown' of Motorsport which includes races at the Indianapolis 500 or Indy 500 and the 24 Hour of Le Mans.

Winning the trio is considered as prestigious as winning the Championship itself. British driver Graham Hill is the only driver to have won 'The Triple Crown' till date. A five-time winner of the Monaco Grand Prix, Hill also won Indy 500 in 1966 and the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 1972. Fernando Alonso and Juan Pablo Montoya are the only two currently active drivers to have won two of the three races.

Both drivers have taken the chequered flag in Monaco. Alonso has won the 24 Hours of Le Mans race in 2018 with co-drivers Sebastian Buemi and Kazuki Nakajima and is gunning for a win at the Indy 500 which will give him the Triple Crown. Juan Pablo Montoya, who won the Indy 500 in 2000 and 2015, won the Monaco Grand Prix in 2003.

