103 F1 winner Lewis Hamilton heaps praise on “exceptional” Williams boss James Vowles 

Lewis Hamilton praised former Mercedes member James Vowles for his role in Williams' exceptional progress, highlighting their friendship and journey.

James Vowles, after spending well over a decade with Mercedes, took up the role of team principal at Williams. This came after former boss Jost Capito stepped down from the position late in 2022.

Vowles was the Chief Strategist last when he was at Mercedes and had been with the team as they made history in Formula 1. Lewis Hamilton and Vowles shared a good friendship while being on the same team, and still do. The British driver, who has won 103 races in his career, spoke to the media including Sportskeeda, saying:

"Well, James is exceptional and we had an amazing journey together, we achieve so much together. And we still have a very good friendship."

Lewis Hamilton on James Vowles' 'great mindset'

Lewis Hamilton also spoke about the work that Vowles has achieved down at Williams in the little time has spent with them.

When Vowles joined the team, much of the management was in shambles. He had also mentioned that some of the investments were as old as two decades. Although the first half of the season went by with a rather less competitive pace, Alex Albon has really brought out most from the car.

The development has been rather amazing for the team. Albon has been the sole point-scorer so far and has brought them up to seventh place with 21 points. This is the best place the team has been in a couple of years.

Lewis Hamilton mentioned that it is possible because of the mentality that their team principal carries as he said:

"And I remember getting the message from… I remember him being in the role and realising there was nowhere for him to really progress within the system. And I knew that just it was a matter of time that he would break away and this opportunity came up, it was so great and so right for him."

He added:

"And obviously, so many people questioned whether he could do it and you’re seeing such a great impact that he’s having there. He’s got such a great mindset."

It is apparent that Vowles is putting the experience that he earned with Mercedes to use at Williams. The team carries a history of greatness, and even though it has been hard for them in recent times, they certainly looks on a positive path.