13 F1 drivers whose contracts expire at the end of the 2024 season

The 2024 F1 silly season could be one of the most chaotic in recent memory as 13 drivers will be out of contract at the end of the year.

The 2023 silly season did not see many shocking changes in the driver's lineup as the Mercedes duo of Lewis Hamilton and George Russell signed a contract extension with the team, with Guanyu Zhou doing the same with Alfa Romeo.

While some changes were predicted at AlphaTauri, they all died down once they decided to stick with Yuki Tsunoda and Daniel Ricciardo, leaving Red Bull reserve driver Liam Lawson without a full-time seat.

On that note, below is the list of drivers who will be out of contract at the end of the 2024 season:

Sergio Perez Fernando Alonso Carlos Sainz Charles Leclerc Esteban Ocon Pierre Gasly Alex Albon Nico Hulkenberg Kevin Magnussen Guanyu Zhou Valtteri Bottas Yuki Tsunoda Daniel Ricciardo.

McLaren F1 team principal sheds light on Lando Norris's future with the team after 2025

McLaren F1 team principal Andrea Stella mentioned he has already started having good conversations with Lando Norris about his future with the team as his contract expires at the end of the 2025 season.

Speaking with Sky Sports, Stella said:

"We're certainly having conversations with Lando. They are good conversations, we are happy with how these conversations are going. In terms of getting the vote of confidence, we went back to the facts. Certainly we expressed our love, if you want, in terms of this human element and also as a team you can want mates to be with you on the journey especially when the journey is so tough. But you also need to talk about facts.

He added:

"With Lando we are doing exactly the same, trying to prove as much as possible on track that what we say kind of realises and trying to create a sense of 'this is going to continue over the coming years'. We don't need to buy people in, we want people to give us the vote of confidence to stay with us genuinely truly believing in the journey together with McLaren."

However, it will be interesting to see what Lando Norris decides for his F1 future, as staying with McLaren might be a risky move given that he has interest from other top teams such as Red Bull.