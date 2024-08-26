2 former F1 drivers emerge as contenders to replace Logan Sargeant mid-season at Williams

Recent reports are emerging that Williams could choose between two former F1 drivers to replace Logan Sargeant in the middle of the 2024 F1 season. These rumors picked up pace after the American's crash at the 2024 F1 Dutch GP practice session on Saturday.

According to the German publication Auto Motor und Sport, it was told by Williams team principal James Vowles that Mercedes' reserve driver Mick Schumacher could replace Sargeant. Michael Schumacher's son has raced in F1 previously with Haas in 2021 and 2022, before being removed.

Another potential candidate that the publication mentioned was Red Bull protege Liam Lawson. Lawson has also experienced before in 2023 when he drove in place of Daniel Ricciardo when the latter was injured at the Dutch GP. Amid rumors about him being considered as an option for Red Bull's A and B team, rumors also connected him to Williams.

It is worth noting that both Lawson and Schumacher will arrive as a temporary replacement for Sargeant in 2024 if Williams decides to do so. This is because the team has already signed Ferrari's Carlos Sainz as a permanent replacement in 2025.

Since Sargeant joined F1 in 2023 with the British team, he has struggled to perform well. He was only able to score one point in the entire season. In comparison, his teammate Alex Albon was able to score 27 points. Ever since 2023, rumors about him being removed from Williams emerged.

In the first half of the 2024 F1 season, he is one of the three drivers who has not scored a single point so far. Moreover, he crashed his car in Japanese, Miami, Canadian, and Dutch GPs. These crashes caused massive financial issues for Williams, to the point where they were forced to run only one car in certain races.

Following these performances, rumors sparked that Sargeant could be removed mid-season itself. As of now, however, Williams has not confirmed anything regarding Logan Sargeant.

Logan Sargeant and James Vowles no longer on speaking terms: Reports

A month ago, reports from Pit Debrief emerged that Logan Sargeant and Williams' team boss James Vowles are no longer on speaking terms. This was reported after rumors about Williams finding Sargeant's replacement emerged.

Before Carlos Sainz was locked by Williams, the British team was rumored to chase drivers like Sainz himself, Alpine's Esteban Ocon, Mercedes junior Kimi Antonelli, and more. It was then confirmed that Esteban Ocon was joining Haas, after which the British team pushed even harder for Sainz. At the start of the summer break, Williams confirmed the Ferrari driver as Sargeant's replacement.

Pit Debrief also reported that former F1 driver Marcus Ericsson also mentioned the disconnect between Logan Sargeant and James Vowles in the Viaplay F1 podcast.

“I was also told this weekend by some American friends who know Sargeant, that it is […] he doesn’t have fun in that team. He thinks it’s really hard, and apparently he and James Vowles, they don’t even talk with each other anymore, they barely greet each other. It’s completely cut-off between them,” Ericsson said.

