Watch: Logan Sargeant's car catches fire after a major crash into the barriers

Williams F1 driver Logan Sargeant found himself amid a fiery crash at the FP3 session at the Dutch Grand Prix on Saturday ahead of the all-important qualifying session. The American driver headed into the weekend after losing his seat to Carlos Sainz for the 2025 season as the Spanish driver signed a multi-year contract with the Grove-based outfit.

However, the 23-year-old was optimistic about the weekend and the second half of the season as the British team brought several upgrades for Zandvoort this weekend.

However, while attempting to set a timed lap in the wet conditions in the FP3 session, Logan Sargeant crashed after the banked Turn 3 and heading into Turn 4. The American driver tried to get the power out of the banking but a wheel slipped in the grass, destabilizing his FW46 and causing it to hit the barrier.

In a video circulating on social media, the impact left the car in ruins and even caught fire. Fortunately, Sargeant was able to get out of the car safely and confirmed that he was unharmed from the accident.

Ahead of the weekend, Logan Sargeant was upbeat about the prospect of having the upgrades for the second half of the season.

Logan Sargeant gives his take on Williams's upgrade package at the Dutch GP

Williams F1 driver Logan Sargeant said that he was hopeful that the upgrades for the Dutch GP could 'elevate' the team in terms of performance and results and aid them in their bid for points.

In his pre-race press conference, Sargeant said:

"We have the upgrades that are coming this weekend. So we're hopeful and optimistic that those are going to you know, elevate us, push us in the right direction, potentially, you know, make us more competitive. So hopefully those work. We'll have to wait and find out. But I think from a track perspective, it's that one that I enjoy," Logan said.

"It's one that I do well at. Weather looks like a big player this weekend, so we'll have to wait and see what that does. But no, I think I think we're ready for whatever is to come. It was nice to have a bit of a break to recharge and yeah, definitely feel confident coming into it," he added.

After the crash severely damaged Logan Sargeant's car, the mechanics in the team have their work cut out ahead of the all-important qualifying session later on Saturday.

There is a possibility that the American driver might have to sit out the qualifying if the mechanics are unable to fix the car before the start of the session, which would dent the 23-year-old's chances of scoring in the main race on Sunday.

