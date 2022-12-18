2 more years for F1 to produce 'awesome competition', feels McLaren boss

McLaren CEO Zak Brown feels that it will take at least another two years for Formula 1's budget cap to fulfill its purpose and promote closer racing with more competition throughout the grid. In an interview published by Mclaren, Brown stated that even though the cost cap has limited all teams' production capacities in an attempt to make it easier for the teams at the back of the grid, bigger teams, who already have established infrastructure, will be able to utilize them. Hence, when asked about the same he feels that after a minimum of two years the races will have "awesome competition." He added,

“I think even though we’re all kind of on the same money spend now, some teams have bigger infrastructures."

The budget cap or the cost cap was implemented by Formula 1 for the first time in the 2021 season, limiting all the teams' budgets to $145 million for the season. The main purpose was to give an opportunity to teams who are running on a low budget to promote more competitive racing for them. The 2022 season saw the budget cap reduced by another $5 million and we are expected to see this downward trend every season.

It is hard to say if the implementation has been successful since there hasn't been enough data. However, according to the McLaren CEO, in just two more seasons, the cost cap will be of perfect use.

Brown reveals McLaren 'still waiting' for their wind tunnel

McLaren have had a tough time during the 2022 season. Despite the budget cap being in implementation, the team's competitiveness fell, making it hard for them to battle Alpine, one of their main rivals on the grid. However, Brown revealed that to improve the team's performance, they are bringing in a new wind tunnel for aerodynamic simulation, to help them assess the car better and perhaps make them more competitive. He said,

“We’re still waiting for our wind tunnel, which is down the road to be done, which will be done here shortly – a new simulator. So even though everyone’s kind of on an equal playing field, or most teams from an annual expenditure standpoint, a handful of the teams have come in with a better technology infrastructure, which we’re catching up on and some other teams are."

McLaren are now looking forward to the 2023 season, having made major personnel changes. With Andrea Stella as their new team principal and Oscar Piastri in place of Daniel Ricciardo, the team has hopes to be more competitive in the upcoming season.

