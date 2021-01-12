2021 Spanish GP deal finalized, Circuit renews contract with F1

The Spanish GP was confirmed for the 2021 season by the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya after an agreement was reached with F1 to extend the contract for one more year. The race, which was already a part of the provisional F1 calendar, will go forward as planned on May 7-9, 2021.

The news was made official on the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya website on Monday.

The website also reported that Ramon Tremosa, Minister for Business and Knowledge of the Generalitat de Catalunya and president of the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, said that plans are in place to make Montmelo a permanent venue for the competition.

“The F1 Grand Prix in Catalonia is a great world-level event that generates a multiplying effect in terms of GDP growth and the creation of jobs and wealth that is 10 times higher than the contribution made by the Catalan Government. We will continue working with the government to turn the racetrack in Montmelo into a permanent venue for competition because Formula 1 is not an expense, but an investment," said Ramon Tremosa.

"Catalonia is a motor country, with great fans, international champions and extraordinary infrastructures and with this agreement, we guarantee one more year to maintain the presence of the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya in the calendar of the main national and international motor competitions," he added.

2021 CALENDAR UPDATE



🇧🇭 Season starts in Bahrain 26-28 Mar

🇦🇺 Australia moves to 19-21 Nov

🇮🇹 Imola returns 16-18 Apr; China discussions ongoing



Dates of Brazil, Saudi Arabia and Abu Dhabi races all change#F1 pic.twitter.com/4QoP0gKKsA — Formula 1 (@F1) January 12, 2021

Spanish GP criticized in the past

Although the circuit has been successful in extending the contract for another year, the Spanish GP has been criticized in the past for lack of action on the track.

In 2020, Spanish GP was one of the more uneventful races on the calendar as the new entrants at Portimao, Imola and Mugello were able to deliver a more action-packed sequence of races.

That said, in a year where we have multiple races getting postponed, F1 would surely count the confirmation of Spanish GP as a win at the moment.