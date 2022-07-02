2022 F1 British GP may face disruptions from protestor group, warns local police

Northamptonshire Police and Silverstone circuit authorities have issued a warning ahead of the F1 British GP event, suggesting there could be interruptions by protestors. After gathering intelligence that the protestors could infiltrate the crowd, the police authorities urged the protest group to protest peacefully and not on the track.

Issuing a statement on the potential threat of disruption, the Northampton police statement said:

“We have received credible intelligence that a group of protestors are planning to disrupt the 2022 Formula 1 British Grand Prix and possibly invade the track on race day. We want to appeal directly to this group of people. We strongly urge you to not put yourselves, the drivers, as well as the many marshals, volunteers & members of the public, at risk.Going onto a live racetrack is extremely dangerous – if you go ahead with this reckless plan you’re jeopardising lives.”

Northamptonshire Police warned the spectators of a potential protest and urged the protestors not to go on to a live race track. With protesting being a basic human right, the authorities urged the group to carry out a peaceful protest. The police's Twitter handle warned of the disruption and urged people to spread the message to those attending the F1 event.

Urging the protestors to have a peaceful and calm protest, the police statement said:

“Protesting is of course everyone’s human right in this country & we are more than happy to speak with you to help you facilitate a peaceful protest at the circuit, we just please ask that you do not create a situation that puts lives in danger.”

Northampton Police Chief urges spectators and attendees of the F1 event at Silverstone to report any suspicious activity

Local police authorities in Northamptonshire have setup a hotline to report any suspicious activity. Attendees of the British GP have been asked to be vigilant of any protests that disrupt the F1 event. Their chief inspector has urged attendees that although they will be policing the event, they must be vigilant and report any suspicious activity on the F1 track.

Addressing the issue, Chief Inspector Tom Thompson of Northamptonshire Police said:

“We are very experienced in the policing of this event having done so over a number of years but let me make this clear - this doesn’t make us complacent. The security measures we have put in place are as stringent as ever and anyone thinking of taking advantage of the race weekend to commit a crime will be caught.”

He continued:

“Finally, I would just appeal to members of the public to be extra vigilant and to make us aware of anything you see during the race weekend that doesn’t look right. We would rather get a well-meaning report that turns out to be nothing, than not receive one at all. If you see or suspect anything suspicious, please report it to a member of the police or security.”

The British GP is expecting approximately 400,000 spectators across the weekend, and with global coverage of the live event, the protestors might be seeking the spotlight for their cause. In 2020, the British GP was interrupted when four protesters from a climate change group called Extinction Rebellion displayed a banner. In 2003, a man in a kilt ran on-track with a banner reading “Read the Bible, the Bible is always right,” which made the cars dodge him on track until the marshals stopped him.

