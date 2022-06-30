F1 2022: All you need to know about British GP

For the tenth round of the 2022 season, F1 is heading to Silverstone for the British Grand Prix with Max Verstappen and Red Bull leading the world championship. Home to one of the most historic racing events, Silverstone hosted the inaugural F1 World Championship GP back in May 1950 and is known to be one of the fastest and most challenging circuits on the calendar.

Home hero Lewis Hamilton has proven to be the most successful driver on the Northamptonshire circuit, with a massive eight wins to his name here. While he will certainly be chasing a record-breaking ninth win this weekend, George Russell, Lando Norris, and Thai-British driver Alex Albon will also be looking to put on a show on their home soil.

Of all the tracks on the sport's calendar, Silverstone is known to be a circuit with some of the highest cornering speeds, making it the kind where tire strategy is key. Great Britain has also historically presented unpredictable weather conditions, certainly shaping the upcoming race weekend to be one of the most thrilling events so far this season.

Despite Red Bull's domination so far, Ferrari and Mercedes, with their upgrades ahead of the British GP, are expected to put up a challenge for a victory in England this weekend.

The Venue

Location: Silverstone, Northamptonshire, United Kingdom

Type: Regular motor racing circuit

Circuit Length: 5.891 km (3.660 mi )

First race held: 1950 (Silverstone Circuit)

Red Bull expects Ferrari to be "strong" at 2022 F1 British Grand Prix

Despite having dominated the majority of the 2022 F1 season so far, Red Bull is heading to the British Grand Prix cautious of Ferrari and the upgrades brought by the team.

As reported by F1.com, team boss Christian Horner revealed that he expects the upcoming race to be "interesting," whilst admitting that Mercedes and Ferrari could potentially put up a strong fight. The Briton said:

“Looking at it on pure form, you’d say that going there, like Barcelona, it’s going to be strong race for [Ferrari]. Mercedes, their race pace at the end there was strong as well, so that could well be factor at that race. It’s going to be interesting to see, I’m hearing there are going to be a few upgrades as well on the Ferrari. It’s going to be an interesting one.”

Red Bull currently lead the constructors' standings with a 76-point advantage over Ferrari.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far