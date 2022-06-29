F1 2022: Where to watch the British GP Race? Time, TV schedule, live stream details, and more

Lewis Hamilton, George Russell, Lando Norris, and British-Thai driver Alex Albon are heading home for the 2022 F1 British Grand Prix in the tenth round of the season. If last year's race was anything to go by, this weekend is set to deliver quite the spectacle.

Reigning world champion Max Verstappen currently leads the drivers' standings with a 46-point advantage over his teammate Sergio Perez, who stands second. Red Bull have only secured three wins here so far, but seem to be in a very strong position to take their fourth this weekend.

Charles Leclerc, who has historically seen positive results on the track, is expected to finally see his fortunes turn at Silverstone after a dreadful couple of weekends. Ferrari’s new power unit from the Canadian GP could potentially end the Monegasque's streak of underwhelming results, given his team's strong form in terms of performance, as long as they keep their reliability issues in check.

Lewis Hamilton has proven to be the most successful driver at Silverstone, having dominated the track with a whopping eight wins to his name. Mercedes have had a rough time this season, however, with Hamilton particularly struggling to keep up with his new teammate. His glorious podium finish at the Canadian GP, however, might have certainly given the Briton a much-needed boost of confidence.

TV Schedule for 2022 F1 British GP main race

Here are the timings for the main race taking place in Britain this weekend for fans in the USA, UK, and India.

USA

10:00 am ET, Sunday, June 3, 2022

UK

2:00 pm GMT, Sunday, June 3, 2022

India

7:30 pm IST, Sunday, June 3, 2022

Where can you watch the 2022 F1 British GP main race?

USA

Fans from the US can watch the main race on ESPN and ESPN Deportes.

UK

Viewers from the UK can catch the broadcast of the main race on Sky Sports F1.

India

Indian fans can catch the action live on Star Sports Select, Star Sports Select HD 2, and Disney+ Hotstar.

