Charles Leclerc says P5 'was the best result we could bring home today' at 2022 F1 Canadian GP

Charles Leclerc had a combative afternoon in Canada last Sunday as he charged through the field to finish P5 in the race. The Ferrari driver found it tough to make his way through the field at times as he was stuck in the DRS train and his car just did not have the drive out of the corners. However, Leclerc was eventually able to make his way through the field and finish in the top five.

Speaking about the race afterward, Charles Leclerc admitted that, considering the top speed deficiency of Ferrari, P5 was the best he could have hoped for. He said:

“I gave it my all. It never feels good to finish in P5, but considering where we started and the way that the race unfolded, it was the best result we could bring home today. The first part of the race was quite frustrating, as we were stuck behind a DRS train, so it was all about practicing patience.”

He added:

“After our pit stop, we came back out behind another DRS train and started fighting our way back up. This part was much more fun, because I had to be quite aggressive to make it work. It was just one of those races where you had to maximize the points and that’s exactly what we did today. I’m looking forward to Silverstone now. It’s one of my favourite circuits on the calendar and hopefully we can score some big points there.”

Mattia Binotto: Charles Leclerc did his very best in the Canadian GP

Ferrari's team principal praised Charles Leclerc for his ability to make his way through the field and finish fifth. Mattia Binotto admitted that Ferrari knew the Canadian GP weekend was going to have damage limitation written all over it and he was happy with the result the 24-year-old was able to salvage.

He said:

“We came into this weekend knowing it would be a case of damage limitation, given we would have one car at the back of the grid and we came away from it having closed the gap slightly in the Constructors' classification, after a race that demonstrated that reliability problems can affect everyone in the current Formula 1.”

He further said:

“We have some of these issues and, back in Maranello, we are working flat out to fix them definitively. Charles did his very best, making up 14 places from the back row to finish fifth. Now we head to Silverstone, where we expect our rivals to introduce some updates, but we certainly intend to be competitive there.”

Charles Leclerc is now 49 points behind Max Verstappen in the Driver Standings. The next race at Silverstone will be crucial for the Ferrari driver to arrest the slide.

