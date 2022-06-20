F1 2022: What do the Constructor Standings look like after the Canadian GP?

In an exciting 2022 F1 Canadian Grand Prix, Red Bull have extended their lead in the constructors' standings with a glorious race win for reigning world champion Max Verstappen. The win, however, came as bittersweet after a devastating gearbox issue forced the Dutchman's teammate Sergio Perez to retire from the race.

After a double-DNF in last weekend's race in Azerbaijan, Ferrari had a decent double-points finish this Sunday in an attempt to close the gap to Red Bull. Carlos Sainz secured his fifth podium of the season so far with a second-place finish, while Charles Leclerc managed to recover to P5 despite starting from the back of the grid after taking on a new power unit.

Formula 1 @F1



Big points for the top three teams in Montreal



Alpine sneak up on McLaren, while Aston Martin pip Haas for P8



#CanadianGP #F1 TEAM STANDINGSBig points for the top three teams in MontrealAlpine sneak up on McLaren, while Aston Martin pip Haas for P8 TEAM STANDINGSBig points for the top three teams in Montreal 💪Alpine sneak up on McLaren, while Aston Martin pip Haas for P8 🔀#CanadianGP #F1 https://t.co/c3QvtoHuWU

With yet another strong result, Mercedes also took home big points with a podium for Lewis Hamilton and a fourth-place finish for George Russell, who continues to live up to his "Mr. Consistency" nickname. Mercedes remain third in the championship standings with a forty-point gap to the Scuderia.

Although Fernando Alonso started the Grand Prix from the front row after a glorious qualifying session on Saturday, the Spaniard was unable to keep up with the likes of Mercedes and Ferrari. Alpine, however, managed to secure a strong double-points finish with P6 and P7 for Esteban Ocon and Alonso respectively. Alfa Romeo also managed to do the same with both drivers finishing the race in the top ten, taking home big F1 championship points.

McLaren, on the other hand, had a disastrous weekend in Canada, with both drivers failing to score a point. Joining the Woking-based outfit in the same boat were AlphaTauri, Haas, and Williams. Lance Stroll, however, managed to make it to the top ten at his home Grand Prix with a tenth-place finish that has pushed Aston Martin up to eighth in the constructors' standings, with a total of 16 points.

Here are the 2022 F1 Constructors' Standings after the Canadian GP

Pos Team PTS 1 Red Bull Racing RBPT 304 2 Ferrari 228 3 Mercedes 188 4 McLaren Mercedes 65 5 Alpine Renault 61 6 Alfa Romeo Ferrari 47 7 AlphaTauri RBPT 27 8 Aston Martin Aramco Mercedes 16 9 Haas Ferrari 15 10 Williams Mercedes 3

