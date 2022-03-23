2022 F1 Saudi Arabia GP: What is the weather forecast for this weekend?

The cars are set to hit the Jeddah Corniche Circuit for the 2022 F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix this weekend for the second race of the season. The new era of F1 came to life last weekend in Bahrain, where each team pushed their cars to their absolute limit, giving the drivers, teams, and fans a great idea of where each team stands.

Formula 1 @F1



Did anyone predict these top 10s before the race on Sunday? 🤯



#BahrainGP #F1 TEAM AND DRIVER STANDINGSDid anyone predict these top 10s before the race on Sunday? 🤯 TEAM AND DRIVER STANDINGSDid anyone predict these top 10s before the race on Sunday? 🤯#BahrainGP #F1 https://t.co/bWQbDvAXGx

One would note that the constructors' and drivers' standings by the end of last season look extremely different from that after last week's season opener. While Ferrari and Mercedes are leading the pack going into the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, Red Bull and McLaren went home with absolutely no points. Haas came out as the biggest surprise in the race, having scored more points last weekend than they did in the last two years combined.

The Saudi Arabian Grand Prix delivered some exciting drama last season on the thrilling, high-speed street circuit. Jeddah does not generally experience too much rainfall and the upcoming weekend is set to be sunny with a little bit of breeze. Significant fluctuations in temperatures within the sessions this week may be expected. This can play an important role in the course of the race in terms of tire strategies.

Weather Forecast for the 2022 F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix weekend (March 25 - March 27)

Here is some information regarding the weather forecasts in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia over the upcoming Grand Prix weekend, as per BBC weather:

Friday, March 25 – FP1 and FP2 weather

Conditions: Sunny with a fresh breeze

Maximum temperature expected: 17°C | 62.6°F

Minimum temperature expected: 27°C | 80.6°F

Chance of rain: 0%

Saturday, March 26 – FP3 and Qualifying weather

Conditions: Sunny with a fresh breeze

Maximum temperature expected: 18°C | 64.4°F

Minimum temperature expected: 29°C | 84.2°F

Chance of rain: 0%

Sunday, March 27 - Main Race weather

Conditions: Sunny with a moderate breeze

Maximum temperature expected: 20°C | 68°F

Minimum temperature expected: 33°C | 91.4°F

Chance of rain: 0%

Edited by Anurag C