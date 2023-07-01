2023 F1 Austrian GP: Full lineup for Sunday’s main race

As the lights go out on Sunday, all eyes will be on Max Verstappen as he looks to secure another victory in the 2023 F1 Austrian GP.

Verstappen continued his dominant form in qualifying, securing his third consecutive pole position in the Austrian Grand Prix. The driver put in an exceptional performance at the Red Bull Ring, outpacing the Ferrari duo of Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz in a thrilling qualifying session.

Verstappen faced some challenges along the way, with his lap times in Q1 and Q2 being deleted due to exceeding track limits. However, he persevered and managed to make it into the top 10 shootout, where he delivered a scintillating pole-winning lap of 1m 04.391s.

Unfortunately for Verstappen's teammate Sergio Perez, he encountered difficulties of his own in the qualifying and failed to progress to Q3 after having successive lap times deleted.

This left the Ferrari drivers as Verstappen's main competitors, with Leclerc missing out on pole position by a mere 0.048s after a spirited final lap. Sainz claimed the third spot on the grid, trailing Verstappen by a further tenth-and-a-half.

Lando Norris showcased his talent by securing a spot on the second row in his updated McLaren, pushing the Mercedes of Lewis Hamilton and the Aston Martins of Lance Stroll and Fernando Alonso down the order. It was an impressive display from Norris, who demonstrated the potential of his car in the highly competitive field.

The starting grid for the 2023 F1 Austrian GP

After the sprint shootout, the starting grid for Sunday's main race will be in the following order:

1. Max Verstappen (Red Bull Racing)

2. Charles Leclerc (Scuderia Ferrari)

3. Carlos Sainz (Scuderia Ferrari)

4. Lando Norris (McLaren Mercedes)

5. Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)

6. Lance Stroll (Aston Martin)

7. Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin)

8. Nico Hulkenberg (Haas)

9. Pierre Gasly (Alpine Renault)

10. Alex Albon (Williams Racing)

11. George Russell (Mercedes)

12. Esteban Ocon (Alpine Renault)

13. Oscar Piastri (McLaren Mercedes)

14. Valtteri Bottas (Alfa Romeo Ferrari)

15. Sergio Perez (Red Bull Racing)

16. Yuki Tsunoda (AlphaTauri)

17. Zhou Guanyu (Alfa Romeo Ferrari)

18. Logan Sargeant (Williams Racing)

19. Kevin Magnussen (Haas)

20. Nyck de Vries (AlphaTauri)

The lineup promises a competitive race, with the top contenders battling it out for podium positions.

Verstappen, in his home race, will be aiming to convert his pole position into a victory and extend his lead in the championship standings.

Leclerc and Sainz will be eager to challenge Verstappen and capitalize on any opportunity that arises.

The midfield also presents an intriguing mix of veterans and youngsters, with drivers like Lando Norris, Lewis Hamilton, and Fernando Alonso fighting for valuable points. It will be interesting to see how the race unfolds, with strategies and tire management playing crucial roles in determining the final outcome.

Fans can expect a thrilling spectacle at the Red Bull Ring as the drivers navigate the twists and turns of the Austrian circuit. With a competitive lineup and the possibility of unpredictable weather conditions, the 2023 F1 Austrian GP is set to be an exhilarating affair.

