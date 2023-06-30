2023 F1 Austrian GP upgrades: Who has brought what?

As the Austrian GP approaches, F1 teams are preparing to unveil their latest upgrades and improvements to gain a competitive advantage on the track.

Let's delve deeper into the upgrades each team is bringing to the Spielberg circuit for the ninth race of the season.

1. Ferrari

Ferrari, currently sitting in fourth place in the contructor's standings, are determined to recover from their disappointing start to the 2023 season. To enhance their performance, the Italian outfit are introducing several key upgrades for the Austrian GP. These include a new floor, which plays a crucial role in optimizing aerodynamics and increasing overall downforce.

The redesigned front wing aims to improve airflow management, providing better stability and improved cornering capabilities. Additionally, new front brake ducts will aid in optimizing brake cooling and overall braking efficiency. Lastly, an updated engine cover will likely focus on improving engine cooling and reducing drag for enhanced straight-line speed.

2. Alpine

As a midfield team this season, Alpine are striving to make significant improvement in their performance. To achieve this, the French team are focusing their efforts on improving their front wing. The front wing is a vital aerodynamic component that influences the airflow around the car, affecting its overall performance and stability.

By refining their front wing design, Alpine aim to extract more speed and stability from their car during the Austrian GP, enabling their drivers - Pierre Gasly and Esteban Ocon - to push harder on the challenging Spielberg circuit.

3. Aston Martin

Aston Martin have emerged as a promising team in 2023, currently holding the third position in the constructor's standings. Although specific details about their upgrades remain undisclosed, Fernando Alonso has suggested that the Spielberg circuit may not be the ideal track to fully exploit their recent improvements. Despite this uncertainty, fans will eagerly await Aston Martin's performance at the Austrian GP, hoping that their upgrades will further enhance the team's strong season so far.

4. Haas

Haas are introducing a new rear wing for the Austrian GP. The rear wing plays a crucial role in generating downforce and managing the balance of the car. By introducing a new design, Haas aims to improve the overall aerodynamic efficiency of their car.

This modification should provide increased downforce, allowing for improved traction and stability through corners. Haas will be eager to assess the impact of the new rear wing on their performance at the Austrian GP and the potential for securing valuable points and improving their position on the table.

5. Mercedes

After the success of their W14 model, Mercedes are not resting on their laurels and continue to push boundaries with their latest upgrades. For the Austrian GP, the team is focusing on upgrading its suspension. The suspension system plays a critical role in optimizing handling, ensuring better grip, and improving the overall stability of the car.

The upgraded suspension is expected to provide the Mercedes drivers with improved feedback and control, enhancing their performance on the demanding Spielberg circuit. However, Mercedes have hinted that more significant upgrades are planned for Silverstone, adding to the anticipation surrounding their performance at the Austrian GP.

6. McLaren

Among the most highly-anticipated upgrades of the weekend, McLaren are introducing a comprehensive B-spec upgrade package. This extensive update encompasses several components, including new sidepods, a rear wing, a floor, and an engine cover.

The new sidepods are designed to improve the airflow around the car's midsection, enhancing overall aerodynamic performance. The revised rear wing aims to maximize downforce and balance, optimizing the car's performance through corners and under braking.

Additionally, the new floor contributes to increased downforce and improved airflow management. The upgraded engine cover is likely to focus on reducing drag and improving engine cooling efficiency.

It is noteworthy that only one driver, Lando Norris, will have the privilege of piloting the upgraded car.

McLaren fans will be eagerly awaiting the results of this highly anticipated B-spec upgrade package. The modifications to the sidepods, rear wing, floor, and engine cover are expected to improve the car's overall aerodynamic efficiency, providing increased downforce, enhanced stability, and improved airflow management. These enhancements aim to optimize the car's performance across various aspects of the race, from high-speed straights to challenging corners.

The Austrian GP will serve as a significant test for McLaren's upgraded package, allowing the team to gauge its effectiveness on the demanding Spielberg circuit. The insights gained from this race will guide further developments and fine-tuning for future races.

As the teams bring their unique upgrades to the Spielberg circuit, fans can expect thrilling battles and a captivating race. The Austrian GP will certainly prove to be a valuable opportunity for teams to assess the effectiveness of their recent upgrades and gain a competitive advantage.

With each modification aimed at enhancing performance, the race is sure to deliver high-speed excitement and intense competition on every lap.

