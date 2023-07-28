2023 F1 Belgian GP: Full results of FP1 session as Carlos Sainz tops the chart in a rain-hit session

Carlos Sainz put on a sensational display during the first practice session of the F1 Belgian Grand Prix, leading the charts amidst a rain-hit session at Spa-Francorchamps.

The practice session was crucial as it is the only one ahead of the new revised Sprint format rules, adding to the excitement of the day.

As the rain continued to pour, only six drivers managed to set a time in the initial 10 minutes of running. Alex Albon impressed with the fastest lap after surviving a lock-up at the bus stop chicane.

However, the worsening weather conditions forced all F1 drivers back into the pits, eagerly waiting for an improvement.

After seven minutes of waiting, Carlos Sainz, led the pack as several drivers ventured out onto the track, braving the challenging conditions. Sainz showcased his skill on the intermediates, clocking an impressive lap that put him ahead of McLaren's Oscar Piastri by over half a second.

Logan Seargent's crash red-flags F1 Belgian GP FP1

Unfortunately, the practice session at Spa-Francorchamps was interrupted by a red flag caused by Logan Sargeant's crash at Les Combes.

The American F1 rookie struggled to turn his car, leading to the accident. While the marshals cleared the track, the rain intensified, ultimately forcing all drivers to remain in the garage for the remainder of the practice session.

Carlos Sainz's remarkable lap time of 2 minutes and 3.207 seconds remained unbeaten, securing him the top spot.

Oscar Piastri held onto second place, trailing the Spaniard by 0.585 seconds. Lando Norris secured the third position but was over six-tenths behind his McLaren teammate, Piastri. Charles Leclerc and Sergio Perez completed the top five.

Alex Albon impressed in sixth place for Williams, followed by Yuki Tsunoda for AlphaTauri in seventh. Kevin Magnussen demonstrated strong performance for Haas, finishing the session in eighth place.

Daniel Ricciardo continued his impressive F1 comeback for AlphaTauri, securing the ninth spot, while Nico Hulkenberg secured the tenth position for Haas.

Mercedes brought upgrades to the track but struggled to make an impact during the rain-marred session. Lewis Hamilton and George Russell finished in 12th and 13th places, respectively.

Former Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas and Alfa Romeo's Zhou Gunayu took 14th and 15th positions, with Zhou surviving a trip through the gravel.

Several drivers, including Lance Stroll, Pierre Gasly, Esteban Ocon, and championship leader Max Verstappen, opted not to set a time during the challenging session.

The drivers will now analyze the data and strategize for qualifying at 17:00 local time, which promises to be a thrilling battle for grid positions ahead of Sunday's Belgian Grand Prix.

Stay tuned for more updates as the action continues at Spa-Francorchamps!