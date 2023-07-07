2023 F1 British GP upgrades: Who has brought what?

With the 2023 F1 British having commenced this weekend, let's take a look at what upgrades have been brought by teams. Silverstone's historic track will see upgraded F1 action, with most teams bringing something or the other to their cars.

Fastest Pitstop @FastestPitStop | Full list of upgrades brought to Silverstone per team:



Red Bull

Front corner - Circuit specific



Mercedes

Front wing endplate - Performance

Front wing - Performance



McLaren

Front wing - Performance

Nose - Performance

Rear corner - Performance

Championship leaders, Red Bull are bringing a minor, circuit-specific front corner upgrade to their dominant RB19. This upgrade will reportedly reduce the air intake at the front brakes - given Silverstone's low braking energy level - making the RB19 more efficient.

Mercedes and McLaren are the teams with the most anticipated upgrade packages this weekend. The Silver Arrows are set to bring a new front wing package, along with an endplate to help them tackle the iconic circuit. McLaren, on the other hand, has a more extensive upgrade package, bringing a new front wing, nose, and rear suspension. This time, Oscar Piastri will enjoy the new upgrades on his McLaren F1 car, after his teammate Lando Norris performed brilliantly in Austria.

The Woking-based team is also bringing a revised rear corner upgrade, updating its rear brake duct.

Aston Martin, on the other hand, is bringing circuit-specific changes to its front wings, in a bid to catch the front runner's Red Bull. The team is also bringing a rear corner upgrade, which will help with the cooling of the rear brake ducts.

2023 F1 British GP upgrades list continued

Alfa Romeo and AlphaTauri are the teams with the biggest sets of upgrades for Silverstone. The Scuderia team is bringing almost an entirely new car. Its upgrade list includes a new floor body, new floor fences, a new floor edge, a brand new diffuser, an engine cover, a rear suspension, a rear wing, and a beam wing.

The upgrades AlphaTauri is bringing to the British GP should hopefully help them fight with the faster midfield teams such as Williams and Haas.

Alfa Romeo too has brought massive upgrades this weekend. Its list includes a new floor body, new floor fences, a brand-new diffuser, a rear brake duct upgrade, and a rear suspension.

Alpine has brought a new front wing to help them joust it out with other cars on the demanding circuit while Williams has opted for new front and rear wings, giving Alex Albon and Logan Sargeant a fighting chance once again.

Haas has brought a new front suspension, a new front corner, and a new beam wing, which will play very nicely into Kevin Magnussen and Nico Hulkenberg's hands this time around at Silverstone.

Ferrari has a brand new beam wing design but it is not included in the official FIA list as it was brought to other races but was not used.

With the 2023 F1 British GP underway, it will be interesting to see which of the upgrade packages reign supreme.

