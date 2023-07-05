2023 F1 British Grand Prix: What is the F1 weather forecast this weekend?

With the sport heading home for the 2023 F1 British GP this weekend, let's take a look at the weather forecast ahead of the iconic race, along with the current standings.

Red Bull is still clear of the field in 2023, having won all nine races so far this year. Max Verstappen is well on his way to a third consecutive title, having recently dominated the 2023 F1 Austrian GP. The Dutchman now holds a huge 81-point lead over his teammate Sergio Perez, who is in second place.

The Mexican seemed to be a championship contender earlier on in the season but has since suffered a dip in form. However, during the Austrian GP, Perez managed to recover from P15 to P3, showing hope for the future.

Ferrari seems to be enjoying a bit of form at the moment, with Charles Leclerc having finished behind Verstappen in Austria. The team has brought numerous upgrades that seem to be working well so far. However, given that the weekend at the Red Bull Ring was an anomaly for Mercedes and Aston Martin, it will be interesting to watch the Scuderia team's progress in Silverstone.

Weather forecast for 2023 F1 British Grand Prix weekend

As per AccuWeather.com, the F1 race at Silverstone is likely to be dry, with a moderate chance of rain. With British weather being notoriously fickle, it could rain at any given moment, potentially changing the narrative of the race.

Friday is likely to be dry, giving teams a good chance to collect accurate data over the FP1 and FP2 sessions. Saturday has a moderate chance of rain and thunderstorms. Sunday is likely to be dry too, giving fans a chance to see the cars at their very best.

Friday, July 7 weather - FP1 and FP2

Conditions: Partly sunny and warmer; breezy in the afternoon; a max UV index of 8 and SSE winds blowing at 17 km/h and wind gusts at 39 km/h. There is a 2% chance of precipitation on Friday.

Maximum temperature expected: 27 degrees Celsius/ 80.6 Fahrenheit.

Minimum temperature expected: 15 degrees Celsius/ 59 Fahrenheit

Chance of rain: 2%

Saturday, July 8 - FP3 and qualifying

Conditions: Warm and humid with some sun; a gusty thunderstorm in the afternoon. A max UV index of 7 and SW winds blowing at 13 km/h and wind gusts at 52 km/h. 55% chance of precipitation.

Maximum temperature expected: 24 degrees Celsius/ 75.2 Fahrenheit.

Minimum temperature expected: 11 degrees Celsius/ 51.8 Fahrenheit

Chance of rain: 55%

Sunday, July 9 - main race

Conditions: Times of clouds and sun with a max UV index of 4 and SW winds at 17 km/h with wind gusts at 32 km/h. There is a 5% chance of rain.

Maximum temperature expected: 23 degrees Celsius/ 73.4 Fahrenheit

Minimum temperature expected: 12 degrees Celsius/ 53.6 Fahrenheit

Chance of rain: 5%

With the sport all set to return to the historic circuit, it will be interesting to see who emerges victorious in Silverstone.

