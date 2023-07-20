2023 F1 Hungarian Grand Prix: What is the F1 weather forecast this weekend?

With the sport gearing up for the 2023 F1 Hungarian GP this weekend, let's take a look at the current championship standings and the weather forecast for the iconic race at the Hungaroring.

Max Verstappen and Red Bull are still the clear class of the field in 2023, with the RB19 having won every race so far this year.

The Dutchman took his sixth consecutive win of the year at the British GP, showcasing his prowess with Red Bull. Verstappen is now 99 points clear of Sergio Perez in second place, giving him a large buffer for the remainder of the season.

Ferrari is still struggling with its SF-23 F1 challenger, with Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz having finished P9 and P10 at Silverstone, respectively. The Italian team is currently riddled with inconsistencies and is struggling to find pace relative to the front runners.

McLaren has seemingly jumped up the pecking order, with Lando Norris finishing behind only Verstappen in Britain. Oscar Piastri too enjoyed the upgraded MCL60, finishing fourth behind the Mercedes of Lewis Hamilton in third.

The Silver Arrows are slowly climbing back to the top, with the upgraded W14 working better than it did at the start of the season.

Hamilton and Russell are still quite some way from challenging Max Verstappen for the win, but the gap is slowly decreasing thanks to periodic upgrades from the Brackley squad.

Weather forecast for 2023 F1 Hungarian Grand Prix weekend

As per the official F1 website, all three sessions are likely to be dry. However, there is a chance of rain on Friday, which might hamper teams in their bid to find the perfect setup for the twisty track in Budapest.

2022's wet qualifying saw George Russell take his maiden F1 pole position in the sport. However, it is unlikely that we will see rain this time around on Saturday, with drivers showing the true pace of their cars.

Friday, July 21: FP1 and FP2

Conditions: The weather will be unsettled for much of the day, with thundery showers expected in the afternoon and evening.

Maximum temperature expected: 28 Celsius (84.2 Fahrenheit).

Minimum temperature expected: 19 Celsius (66.2 Fahrenheit).

Chance of rain: 80%.

Saturday, July 22: FP3 and Qualifying

Conditions: Cloudy in the morning before the sun breaks through in the afternoon. However, there is a chance of a shower or two in the afternoon.

Maximum temperature expected: 29 Celsius (84.2 Fahrenheit).

Minimum temperature expected: 19 Celsius (66.2 Fahrenheit).

Chance of rain: 20%.

Sunday, July 23: Main Race

Conditions: Mostly sunny and dry all day, with light to moderate gusts of up to 35 kph expected in the afternoon.

Maximum temperature expected: 30 Celsius (86 Fahrenheit).

Minimum temperature expected: 18 Celsius (64.4 Fahrenheit).

Chance of rain: <20%.

It will be interesting to see who reigns supreme at the 2023 F1 Hungarian GP this weekend.