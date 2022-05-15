"We cannot think of a more perfect marriage of speed and glamour" - 2023 F1 Las Vegas GP sees 'more social media activity' than 2024 Vegas Super Bowl

F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali claims the 2023 Las Vegas GP generated four times more social media activity than the newly-announced 2024 Las Vegas Super Bowl. The sport will travel to Sin City in 2023, adding a third GP in America due to the rapidly growing interest.

Jarno Opmeer @jarno_opmeer Hotlap on the new 2023 Las Vegas Gp Track :) Hotlap on the new 2023 Las Vegas Gp Track :) https://t.co/yTTQnziPfh

The 57-year-old claimed:

“Looking towards the 2023 season, we announced the debut of the Las Vegas Grand Prix for November 2023. This will be a Saturday night race down the iconic strip. We cannot think of a more perfect marriage of speed and glamour. Staging a third race in the US demonstrates the huge appeal and growth of our sport here. In fact, in the 24 hours following the official announcement Wynn’s Las Vegas and Encore resort saw more requests for hotel room reservations than any other one-day period in their history. We also saw the announcement generate four times more social media activity than the 2024 Vegas Super Bowl announcement.”

F1 will go to a track designed around Vegas' iconic 'Strip' on what will be another semi-street circuit. The track is set to feature long straights to aid overtaking and a technical, but fast, first sector. With the hype generated by the recent 2022 Miami GP, it is now no secret that America has warmed up to the sport. Domenicali, however, claimed the hype for the 2023 event is much more than anticipated, creating more social media activity than the country's premier event - the Super Bowl.

Las Vegas wants to be F1's flagship race

Nevada governor Steve Sisolak wants Las Vegas to be the flagship race for the sport as it is set to return to the iconic Sin City for the first time since 1982 for the highly-anticipated 2023 Las Vegas Grand Prix.

While tracks such as Monaco, Silverstone, and Spa-Francorchamps have become synonymous with the sport's name, Sisolak hopes Las Vegas will soon own that title. Sharing his excitement over the new announcement, the 68-year-old said:

“We’ve hosted drafts and also the Superbowl, but the opportunity to host a Formula 1 race is something, and I predict that this will be the iconic race, the flagship race of F1 within a couple of years. That is how well this is going to be received, so it is a thrill to be here. It is a pretty select company to be one of the cities that has been chosen for this.”

While some fans are hoping for classic European tracks to stay on the ever-growing calendar, there is no doubt that the 2023 Las Vegas GP will be a success given the sport's rapidly-growing popularity in America.

Edited by Anurag C