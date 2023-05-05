2023 F1 Miami GP: 10 interesting stats, facts and records to look forward to

Formula 1 heads to the United States of America this weekend for the fifth race of the 2023 season — the Miami GP.

The race officially became part of the F1 calendar last year, with the event taking place at the Miami International Autodrome. The Miami Grand Prix was initially proposed to be held around PortMiami, a major seaport located in Biscayne Bay at the mouth of the Miami River. However, it was later moved to the area near Hard Rock Stadium.

Max Verstappen won the inaugural edition of the race in 2022, ahead of pole-sitter Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz Jr. The Dutch driver won an additional point for setting the fastest lap of the race.

On that note, here are 10 facts about the Miami GP at the Miami International Autodrome ahead of the 2023 edition:

#1 A host of records await Max Verstappen at Miami GP

If Max Verstappen wins the 2023 Miami GP, he will equal Sebastian Vettel (38) for most wins with Red Bull Racing. He will also equal Vettel in third for most F1 wins with a single team, behind Lewis Hamilton-Mercedes and Michael Schumacher-Ferrari.

A top-10 finish for Verstappen will see him go joint-fourth in F1's all-time list of longest points-scoring streaks. The Dutchman has Verstappen scored points in every race since the 2022 Emilia Romagna GP.

If Verstappen manages to out-score Fernando Alonso by 17 points, he’ll replace the Spaniard in third place for most points scored by a driver in F1. If he leads 37 laps in Miami, he will become the seventh driver to have led 2,000 laps in the history of the sport.

#2 A possible first for Red Bull

If Max Verstappen or Sergio Perez wins the 2023 Miami GP, it'll be the first time Red Bull Racing has won the first five races of the year. It will also be the seventh time that a team achieved this feat in F1.

#3 Sergio Perez's best-ever season?

Sergio Perez has made a strong start to the new F1 season. Having won the races in Saudi Arabia and Azerbaijan, if the Mexican emerges victorious in Miami, 2023 will go down as his most successful F1 season yet.

#4 Chance for Lewis Hamilton to extend his F1 records

If Lewis Hamilton wins the 2023 Miami GP, he will become the first driver to have won at 32 different F1 circuits. He will extend his record for the most tracks at which a driver has taken victory. The seven-time world champion will also become the first driver to have won a race in 16 different F1 seasons.

Victory in Miami will also see Hamilton move into the top 20 of the oldest drivers to win in F1. He will also overtake Damon Hill as the third-oldest British driver to win in F1. Hamilton will also replace Kimi Raikkonen as the driver with the longest gap between his first and last wins.

#5 All eyes on home hope Logan Sargeant

If Logan Sargeant lines up on the grid on race day, he will become the first American driver to race on home soil since Alexander Rossi. The latter did so at the Circuit Of The Americas in 2015.

If the Williams Racing driver wins a point in Miami, he will become the first American to score on home soil since Eddie Cheever in 1989. And if he picks up two points, the USA would become the 10th nation to have scored 1,000 points in Formula 1.

#6 A first for Yuki Tsunoda

Yuki Tsunoda has scored points for AlphaTauri in the last two races, with a pair of P10 finished in Australia and Azerbaijan. If he finishes in the top 10 in Miami, he'll have scored points at three consecutive race weekends for the first time in his career.

#7 Alonso aging like fine wine

If Fernando Alonso wins the 2023 Miami GP, he will become the oldest driver to win an F1 race since Jack Brabham. The latter won it at the age of 43 years, 11 months, and 5 days at the South Africa GP in 1970.

#8 Another first for Ferrari

If either Charles Leclerc or Carlos Sainz finishes on the podium at the 2023 Miami GP, it will make Ferrari the first team to record 800 podium finishes in F1.

#9 Canadian history awaits Stroll

If Lance Stroll scores 15 or more points at the 2023 Miami GP, he’ll overtake Jacques Villeneuve as the Canadian driver with the most points scored in F1.

#10 Small joy for Norris and McLaren

Lando Norris could make his 87th start with McLaren at the 2023 Miami GP, overtaking Denny Hulme to make the ninth most F1 starts with the team.

If Norris or his teammate Oscar Piastri finishes on the podium in Miami, it will mark the 50th season in which a McLaren driver has finished on the podium.

