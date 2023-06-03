2023 F1 Spanish GP: Complete results from the FP2 session as Max Verstappen tops the chart

The 2023 F1 Spanish Grand Prix kicked off with an exciting Friday practice session at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya. Red Bull's Max Verstappen dominated the day by securing the fastest time in both FP1 and FP2. However, he faced stiff competition from home favorite Fernando Alonso of Aston Martin.

Under clear skies and warm conditions, the teams focused on gathering data about Pirelli's prototype tires, as well as testing the hard, medium, and soft compounds. Verstappen steadily improved his pace throughout FP2 of the F1 Spanish GP, eventually setting a blistering lap time of 1m 13.907s. The impressive feat marked a new fastest lap for the revised circuit layout, last used in 2006.

Despite his dominance, 's advantage over the rest of the field was reduced compared to FP1. Alonso, hoping to give Spanish fans something to cheer about, finished just 0.170s behind Verstappen.

Nico Hulkenberg, making a guest appearance for Haas, and Esteban Ocon of Alpine delivered standout performances, securing third and fifth places, respectively. Verstappen's teammate Sergio Perez, who trailed by just over three-tenths of a second, finished fourth in the practice session for the race.

Ferrari continued evaluating their Barcelona upgrade package, featuring revised engine covers, sidepods, and floors. Charles Leclerc got his first taste of these upgrades, securing a solid sixth place. His teammate Carlos Sainz, who had used the upgrades in FP1, finished just behind him.

Surprisingly, it was George Russell who outpaced his Mercedes teammate Lewis Hamilton, finishing in eighth place, one-and-a-half tenths ahead and three positions higher.

Russell encountered a moment of drama as he approached a slow-moving McLaren driven by Oscar Piastri, forcing him to take to the run-off area at Turn 10. However, he quickly recovered and returned to the track to continue his program and gather valuable data for the weekend.

Valtteri Bottas of Alfa Romeo and Pierre Gasly of Alpine rounded out the top 10 positions, followed by Hamilton, Piastri, and the cars of Zhou Guanyu, Lando Norris, and Kevin Magnussen.

As the teams and drivers analyze the data collected from Friday's sessions, they will prepare for the final practice session of the F1 Spanish GP on Saturday at 12:30 local time, followed by the at 16:00. With Verstappen showing impressive form, the stage is set for a thriller.

