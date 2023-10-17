2023 F1 US Grand Prix: What is the F1 weather forecast this weekend?

For the second weekend in a row, F1 will hold the Sprint weekend, this time in Austin, Texas, at the Circuit of the Americas (COTA) for the 2023 F1 US Grand Prix.

The COTA track is widely regarded as one of the best on the current F1 calendar as it has a combination of different types of corners and also provides ample opportunities for overtakes during the races. It might prove to be a perfect setting for a sprint weekend as fans around the track won't be disappointed by the lack of track action.

After a very hot and humid weekend in Qatar last time around, F1 fans and drivers will be greeted by a more pleasant weekend in Austin, Texas. As per Williams F1's official website, below is the weather forecast for the weekend:

Friday - FP1 and Qualifying

Forecast: Sunny throughout the day with a gentle breeze.

Temperature: 26C / 79F

Chance of precipitation: <10%

Saturday - Sprint Shootout and Sprint

Forecast: Sunny throughout the day with light winds.

Temperature: 26C / 79F

Chance of precipitation: 15%

Sunday - Race

Forecast: Cloudy and pleasant weather with a gentle breeze.

Highest temperature: 28C / 82F

Chance of precipitation: <5%

Mercedes F1 on the upgrades for the US Grand Prix weekend

Mercedes Technical Director James Allison and Team Principal Toto Wolff have said that the team will be bringing a new floor to the US Grand Prix this weekend.

Allison explained that the new modified floor will be significant for the 2024 season and the direction in which they will develop their car.

As per PlanetF1, he said ahead of the US Grand Prix:

“Hopefully it will give us a bit of lap time, always a benefit. But it is mostly a useful thing because it’s a bellwether for whether we’re on the right track. But in lap time terms it will be small. Useful, but don’t expect us to have leaped past Max.”

Toto Wolff, meanwhile, added:

“We’ll be bringing a modified floor, which is the last significant update we will take to the track this year. It will hopefully bring a small gain but more importantly, is another milestone in setting our development path for W15.”

It will be fascinating to see how Mercedes F1 performs at the US Grand Prix this weekend as they have underperformed in the previous two races and are now in a proper battle for P2 with Ferrari heading into the final five races.