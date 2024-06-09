2024 F1 Canadian GP classification: Max Verstappen fends off George Russell and Lando Norris' challenge, Ferrari falters

Max Verstappen delivered a driving masterclass on a rainy afternoon in Montreal as he held off both Lando Norris and George Russell to claim the 2024 Canadian GP victory. With this clinical win, the Red Bull star claimed his third consecutive Canadian GP victory.

After an eventful 70 laps where four drivers changed the lead, Max Verstappen had the last laugh. Russell started from P1 after claiming the pole position on Saturday. In the end, he had to settle for P3. Interestingly; it was Mercedes' first podium of the season. His teammate Lewis Hamilton finished in P4.

Norris, on the other hand, started the race from P3, but with a superior tire advantage, took the lead in the race. However, the safety car was brought because of Logan Sargeant and it neutralized Norris' advantage. In the end, he finished the race in P2, and his teammate Oscar Piastri crossed the finish line in P5.

Trending

Here is the classification of the 2024 Canadian Grand Prix:

#1. Max Verstappen - Red Bull: 1:45:47.927

#2. Lando Norris - McLaren: +3.879

#3. George Russell - Mercedes: +4.317

#4. Lewis Hamilton - Mercedes: +4.915

#5. Oscar Piastri - McLaren: +10.199

#6. Fernando Alonso - Aston Martin: +17.510

#7. Lance Stroll - Aston Martin: +23.625

#8. Daniel Ricciardo - VCARB: +28.672

#9. Pierre Gasly (Alpine): +30.021

#10. Esteban Ocon - Alpine: +30.313

#11. Nico Hulkenberg -Haas: +30.824

#12. Kevin Magnussen - Haas: +31.253

#13. Valtteri Bottas - Kick Sauber: +40.487

#14. Yuki Tsunoda - VCARB: +52.694

#15. Zhou Guanyu - Kick Sauber: + 1 LAP

#16. Carlos Sainz - Ferrari: DNF

#17. Alex Albon - Williams: DNF

#18. Sergio Perez - Red Bull: DNF

#19. Charles Leclerc - Ferrari: DNF

#20. Logan Sargeant - Williams: DNF

Fastest Lap

Lewis Hamilton - Mercedes: 1:14.856s

The Ferrari duo of Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz had a day to forget in Montreal. Both the drivers had to retire from the race after suffering from technical as well as on-track issues.

Similar to the Prancing Horse, Williams also experienced two DNFs, with Alex Albon and Logan Sargeant forcing the British team to go home empty.

Max Verstappen credited Red Bull's strategy for the win

F1 Grand Prix of Canada MONTREAL, QUEBEC - JUNE 09: Race winner Max Verstappen of the Netherlands and Oracle Red Bull Racing, Second placed Lando Norris of Great Britain and McLaren and Third placed George Russell of Great Britain and Mercedes celebrate on the podium after the F1 Grand Prix of Canada at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve on June 09, 2024 in Montreal, Quebec. (Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images)

Sunday's race at Montreal was indeed a tricky one. With rain arriving after a certain interval, teams had to be on top of their game to send their drivers with the right compound of tires. Max Verstappen believes his team excelled in this sector, and helped him grab the sixth win of the season.

Speaking about the same during the post-race interview, Verstappen said, "It was pretty crazy race with a lot happening and we had to be on top of our calls."

"The Safety Car worked out nicely for us, but we were managing the gaps quite well. Those kind of races, you need those every once in a while. It was a lot of fun out there," he further added.