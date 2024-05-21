2024 F1 Monaco Grand Prix: What is the weather forecast this weekend?

F1 will host the annual Monaco Grand Prix to mark the eighth race of the 2024 season this weekend. The race remains a 'Crown Jewel' of the sport, despite the addition of new event races such as in Miami and Las Vegas in recent years.

The annual race around the streets of Monaco attracts celebrities from all walks of the field who enjoy the racing on the track as much as the opulence of it. Heading into the 2024 edition, Max Verstappen and Red Bull are under a bit more pressure compared to last year, as the resurgence of McLaren and Ferrari is pushing them in the races.

However, just like every year, the weather in the Principality will play its part as the conditions can change pretty quickly. As per GPfans, below is the weather forecast for the 2024 Monaco Grand Prix this weekend:

FRIDAY - FP1 AND FP2

Forecast: Sunny with a gentle breeze following through the day.

Temperature: 19C / 66F

Chance of precipitation: 20%

SATURDAY - FP3 AND QUALIFYING

Forecast: Sunny through the sessions with a light breeze.

Temperature: 19C / 66F

Chance of precipitation: Less than 10%

SUNDAY - RACE

Forecast: A completely dry race with no rain on the horizon.

Highest temperature: 21C / 70F

Chance of precipitation: 0%

McLaren F1 unveil their Ayrton Senna tribute livery for the Monaco Grand Prix

McLaren F1 team unveiled their Ayrton Senna-inspired livery that they will run during the 2024 Monaco Grand Prix this weekend. The Brazilian remains the most successful driver in the streets of Monaco with six wins.

The papaya will be replaced by the yellow and green of the Brazilian flag to honor the legacy of the three-time world champion on his 30th death anniversary.

As per F1.com, McLaren CEO Zak Brown stated that the one-off livery was the team's attempt to recognize the legacy of the F1 icon. He said:

“The team is proud to recognize and celebrate the extraordinary life and racing legacy of Ayrton Senna through this McLaren livery. Senna remains revered and respected as Formula 1’s greatest icon, and McLaren’s most decorated driver.

“His impact on McLaren is enormous, not only through his racing record but also his presence within the team, and now his legacy, so it’s an honor to race for him at his most successful circuit in his green, yellow, and blue colors."

He added:

"With it being the 30th anniversary of his passing, the team are choosing to recognize and celebrate his life at one of his favorite and most successful places to race, Monaco. We look forward to racing in this vibrant and beautiful livery this weekend."

The MCL36 will truly stand out with the Brazilian colors on its livery during the Monaco Grand Prix on the weekend.