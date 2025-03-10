2025 F1 Australian GP: Where to watch, timings, all you need to know

The 2025 F1 season will kick off in Melbourne as the Albert Park Circuit hosts the Australian GP this weekend. There has been a lot of anticipation heading into the first race of the year with so many unknowns involving several drivers and teams on the grid.

The Australian GP returned to the calendar in 2022 after two previous cancelations due to the COVID restrictions in the country. The 2025 edition of the event would be the first time since 2019 that the race will host the season opener after the honor was shifted to Bahrain from 2021 to 2024.

With almost half the grid racing for new teams and eight of the ten outfits having different lineups than last year, there is a lot of eagerness to see how each team fares in the final year of the regulations with the current ground-effect cars.

After the recently concluded official pre-season testing in Bahrain, there is some semblance of a pecking order for the upcoming season. While the reigning champion McLaren looked the fastest, it was a close tussle between Ferrari, Red Bull, and Mercedes for the second spot.

While midfield looked as close as the previous year with five teams in contention for points, Sauber remained seemingly last on the grid.

Everything to know about the 2025 F1 Australian GP

Timings for all sessions

Friday, March 14

Practice 1: 01:30-02:30 GMT (07:00-08:00 IST)

Practice 2: 05:00-06:00 GMT (10:30-11:30 IST)

Saturday, March 15

Practice 3: 01:30-02:30 GMT (07:00-08:00 IST)

Qualifying: 05:00-06:00 GMT (10:30-11:30 IST)

Sunday, March 16

Race: 04:00 GMT (9:30 IST)

The fans of the sport worldwide can convert the timings into their local time zones to be on top of all the racing action in the 2025 season opener.

Where to watch the 2024 F1 Australian GP

The Australian GP is shaping up to be an essential starting point of a seemingly enthralling upcoming 2025 season that could potentially go down as one of the best in sport's history.

With as many as four teams and eight drivers in contention for race wins similar to last year, every fan will have an eagle eye on the on-track action to gauge the performance of their favorite teams.

The race will be broadcast across the globe on various TV listings of each country. Below is a list of some of the broadcasters in some countries telecasting the Australian GP this weekend:

UK - Sky Sports, Channel 4

USA - ESPN, ESPN Deportes

India - FanCode, F1TV

Australia - Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo

Azerbaijan - AzTV, Idman Azerbaijan

The ardent fans of the sport can check their local listings in their countries to watch the action live on their television screens. They can also access and see all the sessions live on the F1TV App by subscription.

