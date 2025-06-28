2025 F1 Austrian GP: What time is the race?

The 2025 Austrian GP is scheduled to be held on Sunday, June 29, at the Red Bull Ring circuit in Spielberg. This is the 11th round of the season, with each team looking to maximise before the summer break.

On Saturday, June 28, the grid position for the main race was determined after an eventful qualifying session. Lando Norris dominated the proceedings, winning pole position by a huge margin of half a second over Charles Leclerc.

A late yellow flag cost Max Verstappen and Oscar Piastri the chance to set a flyer lap as they settled for P7 and P3, respectively. Before the race gets underway on Sunday, here's a quick look at the race start timings across different countries.

2025 Austrian GP - Race start timings

Austria, Netherlands, Spain, Hungary, South Africa, Monaco, Italy—15:00 hrs

New Zealand - 01:00 hrs

USA (Austin) - 08:00 hrs

Argentina, Brazil - 10:00 hrs

Finland, Turkey, Bahrain—16:00 hrs

Indonesia, Saudi Arabia - 20:00 hrs

Nigeria, UK - 14:00 hrs

USA (Las Vegas), Canada (Vancouver) - 06:00 hrs

Australia (Melbourne) - 23:00 hrs

Mexico - 07:00 hrs

USA (Miami), Canada (Montreal) - 09:00 hrs

India - 18:30 hrs

Australia (Perth), Singapore, China - 21:00 hrs

South Korea, Japan—22:00 hrs

Abu Dhabi - 17:00 hrs

Starting grid for the 2025 Austrian GP

The qualifying session of the 2025 Austrian GP took place at the Red Bull Ring on June 28. Lando Norris of McLaren grabbed pole position by a staggering margin of half a second, the largest gap of the season at the top so far.

Both Oscar Piastri and Max Verstappen waited till the last minute for the final outlap, but Pierre Gasly spun around the track, causing a brief yellow flag. That flag disrupted both Verstappen's and Piastri's laps as they failed to contest Norris.

Piastri still made a good recovery at P3, but Verstappen had to settle for P7. Charles Leclerc, meanwhile, had a strong session, finishing P2, whereas his teammate Lewis Hamilton jumped to P4, followed by George Russell at P5.

#1 Lando Norris (McLaren)

#2 Charles Leclerc (Ferrari)

#3 Oscar Piastri (McLaren)

#4 Lewis Hamilton (Ferrari)

#5 George Russell (Mercedes)

#6 Liam Lawson (Racing Bulls)

#7 Max Verstappen (Red Bull)

#8 Gabriel Bortoleto (Sauber)

#9 Andrea Kimi Antonelli (Mercedes)

#10 Pierre Gasly (Alpine)

#11 Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin)

#12 Alex Albon (Williams)

#13 Isack Hadjar (Racing Bulls)

#14 Franco Colapinto (Alpine)

#15 Oliver Bearman (Haas)

#16 Lance Stroll (Aston Martin)

#17 Esteban Ocon (Haas)

#18 Yuki Tsunoda (Red Bull)

#19 Carlos Sainz (Williams)

#20 Nico Hulkenberg (Sauber)

The 2025 Austrian GP will be crucial concerning the tight championship race. Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris are separated by 22 points in the title race, whereas Max Verstappen is chasing at P3 with 155 points.

