2025 F1 Belgian GP qualifying results: What is the starting grid for the Race?

The 2025 Belgian GP qualifying concluded with Lando Norris emerging as the pole sitter ahead of his teammate, Oscar Piastri, on Saturday, July 26. McLaren drivers stamped their authority once again, coming into this race, as they proved why they are leading the Constructors' Championship by a magnanimous margin.

Norris, who failed to qualify on pole for the Sprint on Friday, made amends with the pole on Saturday as he overpowered Piastri by a tenth (+0.085). Ferrari's Charles Leclerc, with an upgraded SF-25, qualified in P3, ahead of reigning champion Max Verstappen.

Alex Albon of Williams found a surprising P5, as he put himself ahead of Mercedes' George Russell. Red Bull's Yuki Tsunoda finally returned to Q3 with P7 in the qualifying, and he would start ahead of his former teammate, Isack Hadjar of Racing Bulls. Hadjar's teammate, Liam Lawson, and Sauber's Gabriel Bortoleto wrapped up the top 10 starting positions.

Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes' Kimi Antonelli had a shocking Q1 exit as the two drivers failed to match the Q2 qualifying margin. Besides them, the two Aston Martin drivers, Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll, could not make it to Q2 either.

Here is the line-up for Sunday's Belgian GP:

#1 Lando Norris - McLaren

#2 Oscar Piastri - McLaren

#3 Charles Leclerc - Ferrari

#4 Max Verstappen - Red Bull

#5 Alex Albon - Williams

#6 George Russell - Mercedes

#7 Yuki Tsunoda - Red Bull

#8 Isack Hadjar - Racing Bulls

#9 Liam Lawson - Racing Bulls

#10 Gabriel Bortoleto - Sauber

#11 Esteban Ocon - Haas

#12 Oliver Bearman - Haas

#13 Pierre Gasly - Alpine

#14 Nico Hulkenberg - Sauber

#15 Carlos Sainz - Williams

#16 Lewis Hamilton - Ferrari

#17 Franco Colapinto - Alpine

#18 Kimi Antonelli - Mercedes

#19 Fernando Alonso - Aston Martin

#20 Lance Stroll - Aston Martin

Lando Norris let his feelings known after claiming Belgian GP pole

Thierry Neuville and Lando Norris of McLaren after qualifying ahead of the F1 Belgian GP at Spa-Francorchamps in Spa, Belgium on July 26, 2025. - Source: Getty

Following the conclusion of the Belgian GP qualifying, Lando Norris shared his thoughts on Saturday's outing. Speaking to the media at the post-qualifying interview, the British driver said:

"It was a decent lap so happy. Everyone was pretty worried after yesterday, I wasn't even that far off. I was confident coming into today, so I was happy to be back at the top."

"The car has been flying all weekend, Oscar has been doing a good job so we have been pushing each other which is good. It is a good but tough battle we are having at the moment," he further added.

Currently, Oscar Piastri is leading the championship with 241 points after 12 races and three Sprints. Lando Norris is trailing Piastri by nine points, and a race win on Sunday, given Piastri finishes on P2, could reduce his deficit to just two points.

