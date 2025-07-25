2025 F1 Belgian GP Sprint Shootout Results: What is the starting grid for the Sprint?

By Sabyasachi Biswas
Published Jul 25, 2025 19:04 GMT
F1 Grand Prix of Belgium - Practice &amp; Sprint Qualifying - Source: Getty
Oscar Piastri of the McLaren F1 Team celebrates after qualifying for the Belgian GP sprint, - Source: Getty

Formula 1 is in Belgium for the 13th race and the third Sprint weekend of the season - the Belgian GP. This is the penultimate race before the sport takes an almost month-long summer break. As Friday's events concluded, drivers participated in the Sprint shootout after Free Practice, where Oscar Piastri claimed the pole.

The McLaren driver pulled off a stunning final flying lap and posted 1:40.510 on the timesheet. He was 0.477 seconds faster than Max Verstappen, the driver who will start from P2. In P3, Lando Norris will start ahead of Charles Leclerc. Esteban Ocon wrapped up the Top-five starting line-up.

Carlos Sainz of Williams starts from P6, ahead of Oliver Bearman. Pierre Gasly, Isack Hadjar, and Gabriel Bortoleto will also line up in the Top 10. Red Bull's Yuki Tsunoda had yet another underwhelming outing with P12 on his tally. Kimi Antonelli of Mercedes starts the Belgian GP sprint last.

Here's the starting line-up for the 2025 Belgian GP Sprint:

#1 Oscar Piastri - McLaren

#2 Max Verstappen - Red Bull

#3 Lando Norris - McLaren

#4 Charles Leclerc - Ferrari

#5 Esteban Ocon - Haas

#6 Carlos Sainz - Williams

#7 Oliver Bearman - Haas

#8 Pierre Gasly - Alpine

#9 Isack Hadjar - Racing Bulls

#10 Gabriel Bortoleto - Sauber

#11 Liam Lawson - Racing Bulls

#12 Yuki Tsunoda - Red Bull

#13 George Russell - Mercedes

#14 Fernando Alonso - Aston Martin

#15 Lance Stroll - Aston Martin

#16 Alex Albon - Williams

#17 Nico Hulkenberg - Sauber

#18 Lewis Hamilton - Ferrari

#19 Franco Colapinto - Alpine

#10 Kimi Antonelli - Mercedes

Belgian GP Sprint pole sitter let his feelings known: "Car feels good"

Following the conclusion of the Belgian GP Sprint shootout, pole sitter Oscar Piastri shared his thoughts ahead of Saturday's Sprint race. Speaking about this, here's what the McLaren driver said in his post-shootout interview (via Sky Sports):

"Yeah, that was a good lap. A little scare in SQ2 with the lap deletion, but the car has been mega all day and I feel I’ve been able to put in a lot of good laps. This is a track I love, it is my favorite of the year."
"It's nice to get a result today. The Red Bulls are very quick in a straight line, that makes life difficult and Spa is probably the worst track to have pole position at. But the car feels good, so I'll see what I can do tomorrow," he further added.

Oscar Piastri is leading the championship with 234 points after 12 races and two Sprints. His teammate, Lando Norris, is following him closely with 226 points.

