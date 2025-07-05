2025 F1 British GP Qualifying Results: What is the starting grid for the race?

Formula 1 is in Great Britain for the 12th race of the 2025 season, the British GP. Max Verstappen once again lived up to his name and grabbed the pole in one of the most important races of the year on Saturday, July 5.

The Dutchman pulled off a fiery lap in his very last attempt to set 1:24.892 on the timesheet and snatched the provisional pole from Oscar Piastri, the Championship leader. Verstappen was over a tenth of a second faster than Piastri and the other McLaren driver, Lando Norris, at Silverstone.

Lewis Hamilton, the defending champion at Silverstone, ended up in P5, behind his former Mercedes teammate George Russell. Both Piastri and Hamilton made a mistake in the final sector, while Verstappen capitalized on it to secure his 44th career pole.

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc qualified in P6, ahead of Mercedes' Kimi Antonelli. Oliver Bearman, Fernando Alonso, and Pierre Gasly wrapped up the top 10 starting positions. Antonelli, however, will start from 10 due to the three-place grid penalty he received in Austria for making contact with Verstappen.

Bearman, who qualified in a brilliant P8 at his home race, will start from the 18th after he received a 10th-place grid penalty for failing to comply with the Red Flag in FP3 of the British GP. Red Bull's Yuki Tsunoda was out in Q2 once again and qualified in P12.

Here is the grid line-up for the 2025 British GP:

#1 Max Verstappen - Red Bull

#2 Oscar Piastri - McLaren

#3 Lando Norris - McLaren

#4 George Russell - Mercedes

#5 Lewis Hamilton - Ferrari

#6 Charles Leclerc - Ferrari

#7 Fernando Alonso - Aston Martin

#8 Pierre Gasly - Alpine

#9 Carlos Sainz - Ferrari

#10 Kimi Antonelli - Mercedes

#11 Yuki Tsunoda - Red Bull

#12 Isack Hadjar - Racing Bulls

#13 Alex Albon - Williams

#14 Esteban Ocon - Haas

#15 Liam Lawson - Racing Bulls

#16 Gabriel Bortoleto - Sauber

#17 Lance Stroll - Aston Martin

#18 Oliver Bearman - Haas

#19 Nico Hulkenberg - Sauber

#20 Franco Colapinto - Alpine

British GP pole sitter Max Verstappen excited for Sunday's race

Max Verstappen, the pole sitter for the British GP, shared his excitement. Speaking about his session and how he is all excited for Sunday's race, Red Bull driver said (via F1.com):

"It was tricky out there with the wind, it was all shifting around a bit and around here with these cars, it is extremely sensitive to it. This is a proper track, when you have to go flat out you have to be super committed."

"We are quite quick on the straight, we have to wait and see what tomorrow will do but I am happy - it is a big boost for the team and excited to go racing tomorrow. We are going to go racing, we are going to have fun and we are going to do the best we can," he further added.

Verstappen will start the British GP on Sunday from P3 in the Driver's standings. He is trailing Piastri and Norris in the battle for the F1 title by 61 and 46 points, respectively.

