2025 F1 Chinese GP: Where to watch, timings, all you need to know

The 2025 F1 Chinese GP will see the sport host its first sprint weekend of the season at Shanghai International Circuit this weekend. The season quickly turned up a gear in the opening race as fans saw an exciting race weekend from start to finish in Melbourne.

The race provided a glimpse into the pecking order for the next couple of weekends with reigning world champions McLaren leading the field against its rivals. The Woking-based outfit was the pick of the field and was on for a 1-2 finish for the majority of the race until Oscar Piastri went off the track in the final phase of the Grand Prix.

Mercedes was the other big gainer, scoring the same number of points as the British team and finishing in P3 and P4. However, teams like Red Bull and Ferrari have their work cut out for them heading into China given their performance deficit to McLaren both in qualifying and the race.

Moreover, the Sprint weekend has just a solitary Free Practice session on Friday to experiment with setups and assess performance for the rest of the weekend.

Everything to know about the 2025 F1 Chinese GP

Timings for all sessions

Friday, March 21

Practice: 03:30 - 04:30 GMT (09:00-10:00 IST)

Sprint Qualifying: 07:30 - 08:14 GMT (13:00-13:44 IST)

Saturday, March 22

Sprint: 03:00 - 04:00 GMT (08:30-09:30 IST)

Qualifying: 07:00 - 08:00 GMT (12:30-13:30 IST)

Sunday, March 23

Race: 07:00 GMT (12:30 IST)

Fans across the world can convert the timing as per their local time zones to be on top of all the racing action in 2025's first Sprint weekend.

Where to watch the 2025 F1 Chinese GP

The response to the Chinese GP's return to the calendar last year was met with huge fanfare on and off the track as it hosted one of the best Sprint races since the introduction of the format in 2021. The Chinese fans flocked in huge numbers to watch the race and support homegrown hero Zhou Guanyu.

However, this Sprint weekend will once again prove to be a test for the teams at the Chinese GP, in terms of their ability to understand as much as possible about their 2025 machinery.

F1 fans across the world will be fascinated to see drivers and teams go flat out in more competitive sessions on the TV broadcasts this weekend. Below is the list of some of the broadcasters for the Chinese GP:

UK - Sky Sports, Channel 4

USA - ESPN, ESPN Deportes

India - FanCode, F1TV

Australia - Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo

Azerbaijan - AzTV, Idman Azerbaijan

Fans can also check with their local TV broadcasters to get the listings for the event. They will also have the option to livestream each session in Shanghai via F1TV App.

