2025 F1 Emilia Romagna GP: Where to watch, timings, all you need to know

The F1 circus will head to Imola to host the annual Emilia Romagna GP this weekend. The sport had been coming to the Bologna region since the 80s, until 2006, but returned to the iconic track once again in the COVID-19 pandemic.
The tight and twisty circuit is regarded as one of the best on the F1 calendar, due to the limited runoff and punishing characteristics of the barriers as well as the gravel traps. Heading into the 2025 edition, it could be the last time, in the coming years, that the Tifosi see the F1 cars racing in Imola, as the contract with the circuit expires at the end of the year, with no news of further extension.
The 2025 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix also comes at a pivotal point of the season, as it would kickstart the European leg of the calendar and provides opportunities for the teams to bring in their first major upgrade packages.
The upgrades will be key in 2025, especially as the final race of the upcoming triple header in Spain, that would see major technical changes to the flexi-wings regulations.
Teams like Mercedes and Ferrari have already announced that they would bring new parts to the race weekend in Imola in their bid to close the gap to McLaren for the remainder of the 2025 season.
Everything to know about the 2025 F1 Emilia Romagna GP
Timings for all sessions
Friday, May 16
Practice 1: 12:30-13:30 GMT (1700-18:00 IST)
Practice 2: 16:00-17:00 GMT (20:30-21:30 IST)
Saturday, May 17
Practice 3: 11:30-12:30 GMT (16:00-15:00 IST)
Qualifying: 1500 GMT (17:30 IST)
Sunday, May 18
Race: 14:00 GMT (18:30 IST)
The fans of the sport worldwide can convert the timings into their local time zones to be on top of all the racing action in the Emilia Romagna GP.
Where to watch the 2025 F1 Emilia Romagna GP
The Emilia Romagna GP could once again prove to be a turning point similar to its two previous editions, where the chasing team closes the gap to the runaway leaders and builds momentum for the rest of the campaign.
Many teams and fans would hoping that the chasing pack would be right on the tail of McLaren in Imola, to avoid any notions of having just one dominant team in the 2025 season. F1 fans will be glued to their TV screens across the globe to watch the pulsating racing action. Below is the list of some broadcasters telecasting the Emilia Romagna GP:
- UK - Sky Sports, Channel 4
- USA - ESPN, ESPN Deportes
- India - FanCode, F1TV
- Australia - Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo
- Azerbaijan - AzTV, Idman Azerbaijan
F1 fans can check the TV listings in their own country with the broadcasters to enjoy seamless action. They also view every session of the weekend in Imola on the F1TV app through a subscription.