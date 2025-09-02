2025 F1 Italian GP: Where to watch, timings, all you need to know

The F1 circus will return to racing action to host the annual Italian GP after a chaotic restart to the 2025 season at the Dutch Grand Prix last weekend. The iconic Monza has been a mainstay on the F1 calendar since the first year of sport.

Last weekend's race at Zandvoort may prove to be a pivotal point in the driver's championship this year, as Oscar Piastri converted yet another pole position to a race victory while his teammate and championship rival, Lando Norris, was unable to finish the race owing to an oil leak failure during the race.

The Brit was chasing down his Aussie rival when his car broke down in the final phase of the race and left him resigned to his fate. With nine races and three Sprints remaining, the 25-year-old will hope to drive the MCL39 without any pressure for the coming weekends and display his racing skills to the fans.

Norris has always gone well at the Italian GP and finished on the podium twice in 2021 and 2024, with P2 being his best finish on the track. While the rest of the field, including Ferrari, would hope to stop McLaren drivers winning yet another race in the 2025 season.

Everything to know about the 2025 F1 Italian GP

Timings for all sessions

Friday, August 29

FP1: 11:30-12:30 GMT (17:00-18:00 IST)

FP2: 15:00-16:00 GMT(20:30 IST-21:30 IST)

Saturday, August 30

FP3: 10:30-11:30 GMT (16:00-17:00 IST)

Qualifying: 14:00 GMT (19:30 IST)

Sunday, August 31

Race: 13:00 GMT (18:30 IST)

F1 fans can convert the timings into their local time zones to avoid any chances of missing the live action on the track.

Where to watch the 2025 F1 Italian GP

Heading into the Italian GP weekend, the Maranello-based outfit are on the back foot as they had double DNF during the Dutch GP last weekend and seem to be lacking their trademark straight-line speed in the SF-25.

The Italian team would hope for a similar turnaround in fate as last year where they lacked in performance compared to McLaren but managed to win in front of their roaring Tifosi through a one-stop strategy.

The race has always the important of the season for Ferrari and comes with additional pressure from their fanbase around the globe. Below are some of the broadcasters who will telecast the Italian GP live:

UK - Sky Sports, Channel 4

USA - ESPN, ESPN Deportes

India - FanCode, F1TV

Australia - Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo

Azerbaijan - AzTV, Idman Azerbaijan

The Tifosi across the world can inquire qith their local broadcasters regarding the TV listings for the race and can also access the F1TV app through subscription to stay on top of the action on the track.

