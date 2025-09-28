2025 F1 Singapore GP: Where to watch, timings, all you need to know

F1 will host the 2025 edition of the annual Singapore GP this weekend as it returns to the iconic Marina Bay Circuit. The sport first raced in the country in 2008, as it became the first in the sport's history to host a night race, with many races following suit later on.

Heading into the 2025 edition of the race, fans' excitement for the driver's championship has been reignited after Red Bull driver Max Verstappen claimed back-to-back race wins in Monza and Baku.

The Dutch driver has stood on the podium in all three races since the summer break and finds himself 69 points behind McLaren driver and championship leader Oscar Piastri, while sitting in P3. The Singapore Grand Prix has been a bogey track for the 27-year-old as he has failed to secure a race win thus far despite getting multiple P2 finishes in the past.

While many will eagerly be focused on the four-time F1 world champion this weekend, the McLaren duo of Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris will look to bounce back to winning ways after two difficult weekends.

Everything to know about the 2025 F1 Singapore GP

Timings for all sessions

Friday, October 3

FP1:10:00-11:00 GMT (15:00-16:00 IST)

FP2:13:00-14:00GMT (18:30-19:30 IST)

Saturday, October 4

FP3:10:00-11:00 IST (15:00-16:00 IST)

Qualifying: 13:00-14:00 IST(18:30-19:30 IST)

Sunday, October 5

Race: 12:00 GMT(17:30 IST)

Where to watch the 2025 F1 Singapore GP

The Singapore GP, regarded as the "original night race of the sport", has always been a spectacle for fans, as the tight and twisty track pushes the drivers to the edge in terms of their physical capabilities, owing to the hot and humid conditions.

The race is arguably the most physically demanding of the season, with the drivers even losing up to 3-4kgs after driving around for over 61 laps around the track. It requires a specialized training program that both teams and drivers must undergo before arriving on the weekend.

The Singapore GP is also a fan favorite, with many spectators flocking to the track worldwide to witness the fastest cars in the world roar through the city streets. However, there are many who are unable to come to the track and watch the racing action live and can catch it from the comfort of their homes.

Below is the list of some of the broadcasters who will telecast the Singapore GP live:

UK - Sky Sports, Channel 4

USA - ESPN, ESPN Deportes

India - FanCode, F1TV

Australia - Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo

Azerbaijan - AzTV, Idman Azerbaijan

F1 fans can also check with their local TV broadcasters to enquire about the TV listings to catch the racing action. They can also access the F1TV app with a paid subscription to watch each second of the race weekend.

