2025 F1 Spanish GP Qualifying Results: Full Starting Grid for the Race

Formula 1 is in Spain for the 2025 Spanish GP, the ninth race of the year. After Friday's Free Practice sessions, it was time for Saturday's qualifying, and Oscar Piastri once again came out on top ahead of Lando Norris. Reigning champion Max Verstappen qualified in P3.

The McLaren duo was thoroughly consistent throughout the Practice sessions, and on Saturday, it was no different. Piastri set 1:11.546 on the timesheet to become the fastest driver of the session. He was over two-tenths faster than his teammate, Norris.

Verstappen managed 1:11.348 on the timesheet, over three-tenths slower than Piastri. George Russell was the best Mercedes driver of the session, and he qualified ahead of his former teammate, Lewis Hamilton. The seven-time world champion's replacement at Mercedes, Kimi Antonelli, qualified in P6.

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc qualified in P7, ahead of Alpine's Pierre Gasly. Racing Bulls' Isack Hadjar and Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso wrapped up the Top 10 starting positions. Red Bull's Yuki Tsunoda disappointed the Austrian team's fans as he qualified for P20.

Here's how the grid looks for Sunday's Spanish GP:

#1 Oscar Piastri - McLaren

#2 Lando Norris - McLaren

#3 Max Verstappen - Red Bull

#4 George Russell - Mercedes

#5 Lewis Hamilton - Ferrari

#6 Kimi Antonelli - Mercedes

#7 Charles Leclerc - Ferrari

#8 Pierre Gasly - Alpine

#9 Isack Hadjar - Racing Bulls

#10 Fernando Alonso - Aston Martin

#11 Alex Albon - Williams

#12 Gabriel Bortoleto - Kick Sauber

#13 Liam Lawson - Racing Bulls

#14 Lance Stroll - Aston Martin

#15 Oliver Bearman - Haas

#16 Nico Hulkenberg - Kick Sauber

#17 Esteban Ocon - Haas

#18 Carlos Sainz - Williams

#19 Franco Colapinto - Alpine

#20 Yuki Tsunoda - Racing Bulls

Spanish GP pole sitter Oscar Piastri let his feelings be known after an impressive qualifying

Oscar Piastri shared his thoughts after the McLaren driver pulled off the pole lap on Saturday at the Spanish GP qualifying.

Oscar Piastri of McLaren driving the MCL39 at the F1 Grand Prix of Spain

"Very happy, it has been a good weekend so far," Piastri said. "The car has been mega, and glad to put in some good laps as well.

"It was a pretty miserable scene [here] 12 months ago, so to turn it around was good. It wasn't the perfect lap, but happy with what I put in." (via Sky Sports)

Oscar Piastri is leading the F1 world championship with 161 points, trailed by teammate Lando Norris' 158. A win on Sunday at the Spanish GP would further increase his lead over the British driver.

