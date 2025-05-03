2025 Miami GP Sprint: Full Starting Grid

Formula 1 is in Miami, Florida, for the sixth race and the second Sprint weekend of the 2025 F1 season, the Miami GP. The Free Practice and Sprint Shootout is complete, with Kimi Antonelli emerging as the surprising name for the Sprint on Saturday, May 3.

Ad

Antonelli stormed into the Sprint with pole as his designated spot as the Mercedes star pulled off a stunning final flying lap. He clocked in 1:26.482 on the timesheet, four and a half hundredths of a second faster than Oscar Piastri of McLaren.

Antonelli's pole was surprising as he defeated the likes of Max Verstappen, Lando Norris, and Piastri to put himself at the front. From his race engineer, Peter Bonnington, to Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff, everyone was taken aback by the 18-year-old's performance.

Ad

Trending

As Antonelli and Piastri set themselves up for the front grid, Norris and Verstappen followed suit in the second row. George Russell, Antonelli's teammate, will start the Sprint race alongside Charles Leclerc. Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton could only manage P7 alongside Williams' Alex Albon.

Racing Bulls' Isack Hadjar and Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso will occupy the first five rows. Despite expectations of them, Pierre Gasly, Liam Lawson, Carlos Sainz, and Yuki Tsunoda failed to qualify for the SQ3.

Ad

Here's the detailed grid format for Saturday's 2025 Miami GP Sprint:

#1 Kimi Antonelli - Mercedes

#2 Oscar Piastri - McLaren

#3 Lando Norris - McLaren

#4 Max Verstappen - Red Bull

#5 George Russell - Mercedes

#6 Charles Leclerc - Ferrari

#7 Lewis Hamilton - Ferrari

#8 Alex Albon - Williams

#9 Isack Hadjar - Racing Bulls

#10 Fernando Alonso - Aston Martin

#11 Nico Hulkenberg - Kick Sauber

#12 Esteban Ocon - Haas

#13 Pierre Gasly - Alpine

#14 Liam Lawson - Racing Bulls

Ad

#15 Carlos Sainz - Williams

#16 Lance Stroll - Aston Martin

#17 Jack Doohan - Alpine

#18 Yuki Tsunoda - Red Bull

#19 Gabriel Bortoleto - Kick Sauber

#20 Oliver Bearman

Pole sitter Kimi Antonelli lets his feelings known after mega lap in Miami GP SQ3: "Did not expect that"

Kimi Antonelli (12) of Italy, Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team at Miami GP - Source: Getty

Kimi Antonelli, the Mercedes star driver who claimed the Miami GP pole, said he did not see it coming. However, he added that all his focus will be on the Sprint on Saturday.

Ad

"I did not expect that!" Antonelli said in the post-qualifying interview. "It feels fantastic to take my first pole position. When I crossed the line, I thought it was a good lap. I was happy with how it came together."

"There were a few areas that I felt I could have found a little bit more time, but I was pleased that I managed to hook up all three sectors. I will enjoy this moment but quickly focus on tomorrow as it would be good to repeat today by taking victory in the Sprint itself," he added.

Oscar Piastri is currently leading the F1 world championship with 99 points, followed by his teammate, Lando Norris, with 89 points. Kimi Antonelli is in P6 with 38 points.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sabyasachi Biswas Sabyasachi Biswas is a passionate motorsport journalist for Sportskeeda, with a Master's degree in Mass Communication and Journalism. He has over eight years of experience in the field and has over 10000 published articles on the internet.



As a dedicated follower of motorsport, Sabyasachi watches events closely, ensuring his reports are thorough and supported by reputable sources. He is inspired by Max Verstappen’s fearless attitude and dreams of attending the Indian GP if it returns to the calendar. An ardent F1 fan over the years, he enjoyed watching Felipe Massa and Sebastian Vettel and is now following Verstappen's dominant journey on the track.



Apart from F1, he is a big-time NASCAR and football (also soccer) fan. Sabyasachi supports Kyle Larson of Hendrick Motorsports and Spanish club, Real Madrid.



He was a sub-junior level footballer and won inter-district quizzes and debate competitions back in school. A travel freak by nature, Sabyasachi likes to try different cuisines and learn about new cultures. When away from his keyboard, he enjoys soccer, geopolitics, and playing with Khushi & Ubbu - his adorable beagles. Know More