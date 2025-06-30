21-year-old tennis player is Lewis Hamilton's pick to win Wimbledon 2025

Seven-time F1 world champion Lewis Hamilton has revealed that he is rooting for 21-year-old tennis star Coco Gauff for the Women's Wimbledon 2025 competition. The high-stakes tournament is currently underway in London, with top tennis players from across the world competing for the Grand Slam prize.

Hamilton, a popular Formula 1 driver, is an avid sports lover as well. He follows multiple sports, including football and basketball. The 40-year-old also co-owns the Denver Broncos, an NFL team.

Meanwhile, Hamilton follows tennis closely and is friends with veteran star Serena Williams. This year, he is supporting Coco Gauff in the Women's Wimbledon 2025 tournament.

When Ferrari asked who he thinks will win Wimbledon this year, Lewis Hamilton replied:

"I'll be watching women's, and I hope Coco Gauff wins."

The videographer also asked the same question to many Ferrari engineers and mechanics. A lot of them showed support for Italian tennis player Jasmine Paolini, while some also rooted for Aryna Sabalenka.

Coco Gauff, the 21-year-old American tennis player, burst into the spotlight at just 15, defeating Venus Williams at Wimbledon. She won her first Grand Slam at the US Open in 2023, followed by a victory at the 2025 French Open.

She is yet to win a title at Wimbledon, and given her form this year, she is one of the favorites for the women's title.

On the other hand, Lewis Hamilton is struggling to adapt to his new life at Ferrari. In 11 Grand Prix races, he hasn't scored a single podium. In Austria last week, he finished P4, while his teammate Charles Leclerc got on the podium at P3.

After 11 races, Hamilton stands sixth in the championship race with 91 points.

Lewis Hamilton urges Ferrari to shift focus to 2026

Lewis Hamilton at the F1 Austrian Grand Prix 2025 - Source: Getty

Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton made a shocking move to Ferrari this year by ending his 11-year stint with Mercedes. However, the 2025 season hasn't been great due to adaptability issues. Ferrari's car is not fast enough in performance compared to McLaren.

Hence, Hamilton suggests that the Italian team should shift focus to the 2026 season as new engine regulations will kick in. Talking to Crash Net, he said:

“We should be fully focused in terms of development on next year’s car. I am sure all the teams are doing that already. I know Mercedes has already focused on next year. The key is going to be developing that engine.

"Making sure whoever comes up with the right philosophy suspension-wise and everything. I am trying to work with the engineers to make sure we rectify some of the issues with this car because there are a few problems that need fixing next year."

The 2026 season is crucial for Ferrari as engine manufacturers. According to reports, Mercedes feels they are likely ahead with their power units. While the news is unconfirmed, Ferrari remains under pressure considering their present form.

