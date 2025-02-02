21x F1 champions McLaren set to introduce an extreme design for the 2025 season: Reports

McLaren is reportedly set to embrace radical changes in its design for the 2025 F1 season challenger, MCL39. According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, the Woking-based squad plans to be a step ahead with respect to 2026 regulation changes.

F1 will see a new era of technical regulations in 2026 with significant changes incoming to engine, aerodynamic, and suspension rules. The electrical component of the powertrain will be increased to 50 percent, whereas cars will be made lighter in weight with lower downforce and different aerodynamic setups.

Meanwhile, nine-time constructors champions and 12-time drivers champions, McLaren are reportedly planning to introduce extreme changes to its design for the 2025 season.

According to the Italian publication La Gazzetta dello Sport, the Woking-based squad will use some 2026 components in its 2025 season challenger, MCL39.

The team has reportedly found some similarities between the current regulations and the upcoming ones. Hence, to be a step ahead compared to the rivals, Zak Brown and company will likely take a 'brave risk' with its 2025 season machinery.

Apart from McLaren, Scuderia Ferrari is also believed to have been following the same route. The two teams are reportedly treating 2025 as a trial run for the groundbreaking 2026 season.

The Woking-based squad had a breakout season in 2024, where they beat Red Bull in the constructors championship. A few upgrades around the summer break hit the spot, as MCL38 beat RB20 in terms of overall pace and performance.

The sudden rise in the second half of the season also allowed Lando Norris an opportunity to compete with Max Verstappen in the championship race. However, he fell short of 63 points to finish P2, his career-highest finish in drivers title standings.

Hence, with the confidence gained in 2024, the team has apparently decided to bring extreme changes to the car for the upcoming season.

Zak Brown expects McLaren to compete with four teams in 2025

McLaren CEO Zak Brown (Image Source: Getty)

McLaren won its first constructors championship in 2025 after a 26-year hiatus, beating Red Bull in a tightly fought race. However, for 2025, CEO Zak Brown is wary of growing competition.

Speaking at the Autosport Business Exchange conference, Brown said (via grandprix247):

"I think the field is going to be even tighter than last season. I see the top four teams being just as tight as they were at the end of the year… when you see the turnaround we had, there’s no reason why other teams can’t have that type of turnaround."

The Woking-based squad had the fastest car in 2024 and equally talented drivers in Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri. However, Red Bull, Ferrari, and Mercedes are likely to respond strongly in the upcoming season, adding to the intense rivalry.

