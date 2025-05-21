$25,180,000,000-worth airline takes cheeky dig at Charles Leclerc as Ferrari’s woeful 2025 F1 season continues

Renowned airline Ryan Air took a dig at Charles Leclerc and Ferrari amid the Prancing Horse's woeful 2025 season. Despite starting off with high expectations, the Italian team has shown consistent lackluster display of form.

Ad

The Dublin-based Ryan Air, worth $25.18 billion (as per Forbes), tweeted about a girl laughing while standing with Leclerc. The cheeky dig was apparently aimed at Charles Leclerc and his team amid their topsy-turvy form.

"Told her this will be Ferrari’s year."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

The Maranello-based team faced multiple issues coming into the 2025 season. From having double disqualification due to a technical breach in China to executing miscalculated strategies during the race, their woes seem unending. Moreover, their slow pace in qualifying has been an Achilles' Heel for a while.

Ferrari boss deliveres brutal assessment of car: "Not fast enough"

Charles Leclerc of Monaco driving the (16) Scuderia Ferrari SF-25 on track during the F1 Grand Prix of Emilia-Romagna - Source: Getty

Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur shared a verdict on the SF-25. Speaking about its flaws, the Prancing Horse boss pointed towards the lack of pace in qualifying and being no match for McLaren.

Ad

“I don't think that we have the best car," Vasseur said (as per F1.com). "Even when we are in good shape in the race, we are not faster than the McLaren. We are there, probably, but not fast enough. What is clear is that over the last three or four races, we have always had a much better pace in the race than in qualifying.

Ad

"There is a bit of frustration for us. For sure, we need to put all our effort on this. Next weekend, Monaco, on Saturday evening, it will be almost done. We have to [have] much more performance on Saturday. Monaco is probably a bit different on tire management. We have to do a much better job on Saturday next week," he added.

After seven races and two Sprints, Ferrari are P4 in the Constructors' Championship with 114 points, trailing McLaren by a massive 164 points. In the Drivers' Championship, Charles Leclerc is P5 with 61 points, ahead of his teammate, Lewis Hamilton (53).

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sabyasachi Biswas Sabyasachi Biswas is a passionate motorsport journalist for Sportskeeda, with a Master's degree in Mass Communication and Journalism. He has over eight years of experience in the field and has over 10000 published articles on the internet.



As a dedicated follower of motorsport, Sabyasachi watches events closely, ensuring his reports are thorough and supported by reputable sources. He is inspired by Max Verstappen’s fearless attitude and dreams of attending the Indian GP if it returns to the calendar. An ardent F1 fan over the years, he enjoyed watching Felipe Massa and Sebastian Vettel and is now following Verstappen's dominant journey on the track.



Apart from F1, he is a big-time NASCAR and football (also soccer) fan. Sabyasachi supports Kyle Larson of Hendrick Motorsports and Spanish club, Real Madrid.



He was a sub-junior level footballer and won inter-district quizzes and debate competitions back in school. A travel freak by nature, Sabyasachi likes to try different cuisines and learn about new cultures. When away from his keyboard, he enjoys soccer, geopolitics, and playing with Khushi & Ubbu - his adorable beagles. Know More