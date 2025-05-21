$25,180,000,000-worth airline takes cheeky dig at Charles Leclerc as Ferrari’s woeful 2025 F1 season continues

Renowned airline Ryan Air took a dig at Charles Leclerc and Ferrari amid the Prancing Horse's woeful 2025 season. Despite starting off with high expectations, the Italian team has shown consistent lackluster display of form.
The Dublin-based Ryan Air, worth $25.18 billion (as per Forbes), tweeted about a girl laughing while standing with Leclerc. The cheeky dig was apparently aimed at Charles Leclerc and his team amid their topsy-turvy form.
"Told her this will be Ferrari’s year."
The Maranello-based team faced multiple issues coming into the 2025 season. From having double disqualification due to a technical breach in China to executing miscalculated strategies during the race, their woes seem unending. Moreover, their slow pace in qualifying has been an Achilles' Heel for a while.
Ferrari boss deliveres brutal assessment of car: "Not fast enough"
Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur shared a verdict on the SF-25. Speaking about its flaws, the Prancing Horse boss pointed towards the lack of pace in qualifying and being no match for McLaren.
“I don't think that we have the best car," Vasseur said (as per F1.com). "Even when we are in good shape in the race, we are not faster than the McLaren. We are there, probably, but not fast enough. What is clear is that over the last three or four races, we have always had a much better pace in the race than in qualifying.
"There is a bit of frustration for us. For sure, we need to put all our effort on this. Next weekend, Monaco, on Saturday evening, it will be almost done. We have to [have] much more performance on Saturday. Monaco is probably a bit different on tire management. We have to do a much better job on Saturday next week," he added.
After seven races and two Sprints, Ferrari are P4 in the Constructors' Championship with 114 points, trailing McLaren by a massive 164 points. In the Drivers' Championship, Charles Leclerc is P5 with 61 points, ahead of his teammate, Lewis Hamilton (53).