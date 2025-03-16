$30M worth F1 legend drops 3-word reaction to Lando Norris winning the F1 Australian GP

Former F1 world champion Damon Hill gave a three-word reaction to McLaren driver Lando Norris winning the 2025 Australian Grand Prix on Sunday. The British driver made a perfect start to the season as he displayed composure amid tricky conditions in Melbourne.

The 24-year-old started the race from pole position and made a perfect getaway as he held onto his lead from Dutch rival Max Verstappen, and his teammate Oscar Piastri. Norris was challenged by both drivers at different points of the race, but the five-time race winner was undeterred in his focus and brought the MCL39 home at the iconic Albert Park Circuit.

Shortly after the race, the Woking-based outfit celebrated Lando Norris' victory on its Instagram handle.

The 1996 world champion (worth $30M, as per CelebrityNetWorth) reposted the image on his Instagram Story and gave a three-word reaction to Norris's win and wrote:

"Yes, you are."

Snapshot of Damon Hill's Story about Norris...Credits-Instagram

The Brit and the reigning world champions made all the right calls during the changeable weather conditions. The team also relayed advice to Norris consistently when he was under attack from Max Verstappen in the closing stages of the race.

Lando Norris reflects on his battle with Max Verstappen in Melbourne

McLaren driver Lando Norris admitted that he made one mistake during the final few laps of the race, which allowed Max Verstappen to close the gap on him and pressure him in the final few laps of the race.

In his post-race interview with Sky Sports, the 24-year-old reflected on his battle with the reigning four-time F1 world champion and said:

"Max was quick. I knew I had good pace but I made one mistake at Turn 6 and he got within DRS. That allowed him to stay within that one second. He had a couple of looks, I had to check my mirror a few more times then I would have liked but I stayed calm, kept it together, and listened to Will (his engineer)."

Discussing his victory, Norris said that he had to put up the same performances on a weekly basis:

"My weekend has been amazing from the get-go. It's not easy to put a weekend together like this, especially when I have a lot of pressure from Max and Oscar because they are hungry and competitive and want it as badly. Stressful! But I know what I can do and am capable of. But it's just the first round, we need to go and do it again next weekend."

With his race win in Australia, Lando Norris is leading the driver's championship for the first time in his career and also broke Max Verstappen's streak of leading the standings since Spain 2022.

