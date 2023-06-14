“3rd Icecube is here”: F1 fans congratulate Kimi Raikkonen and wife Minttu for their new-born daughter Grace

Kimi Raikkonen and his wife Minttu recently became parents for the third time with the birth of their daughter Grace. The former Formula 1 world champion had announced that he and his wife were expecting a third child back in January - when Minttu was already a few months pregnant.

Grace is the newest member of their family, which also includes their eldest son Robin - whose karting stories are frequently uploaded by his father - and his younger sister Rianna Angelia Milana Raikkonen.

Fans on social media were delighted to see the family's pictures with Grace, which Minttu Raikkonen shared on Instagram hours after giving birth. It wasn't long until fans took to Twitter to congratulate them.

Here are some of the best reactions:

"3rd Icecube is here ❤️ Congratulations to the Raikkonen family!" one fan wrote.

"3rd Icecube is here ❤️ Congratulations to the Raikkonen family!" one fan wrote.



Welcome to the world Grace 🤍We love you so so much!



mintturaikkonen





Minttu’s and Kimi’s third child is born



Girl named baby Grace 🤍



Minttu's and Kimi's third child is born

Girl named baby Grace 🤍

"Congratulations to the Raikkonen family on the arrival of baby Grace," another tweeted.

"Congratulations to the Raikkonen family on the arrival of baby Grace," another tweeted.

"THE THIRD RAIKKONEN IS HERE"

"Hes doing project raikkonen 2.0. F1 aint ready," a fan wrote.

"Robin and Rianna will be the first Fórmula 1 world champion siblings! Congrats for Grace too!" another tweeted."

"Robin and Rianna will be the first Fórmula 1 world champion siblings! Congrats for Grace too!" another tweeted.

Why are Kimi Raikkonen's children called 'ice cubes'?

Many of the reactions from fans included the moniker 'ice cubes' for Kimi Raikkonen's kids, which comes from their father's nickname, 'iceman.'

The Finish driver earned that name during his illustrious career in Formula 1, during which he won 21 races and a world championship with Ferrari (2007).

Raikkonen won his first race in the sport in the 2003 season. Racing with McLaren, he started P7 on the grid of the Malaysian Grand Prix. Sepang was unusually hot during that day and the humidity added to the issues.

Many drivers, including Michael Schumacher (who would go on to win the world championship that season), suffered from the intense heat of the race. The German couldn't get any better than P6 himself.

Raikkonen celebrating his maiden win during the 2003 Malaysian Grand Prix (Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images)

Through all of this, Kimi Raikkonen was able to keep his head down and race calmly, not being affected by the conditions it seemed.

Winning that particular race, under those circumstances, earned him the 'Iceman' nickname. Therefore, his kids are often referred to as 'ice cubes.'

