$40M F1 star Charles Leclerc sends clear message on proving himself as he talks about being the strongest pair on the grid with Lewis Hamilton

Star F1 driver Charles Leclerc is joined by seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton at Ferrari this season. Leclerc believes Ferrari has the strongest driver lineup on the grid but insists he still has much to prove and would be disappointed if they finish the season without a title.

Ferrari's star-studded driver lineup made its first public appearance at the F175 launch event at the O2 Arena in London. Before unveiling the striking SF-25 livery, Leclerc and Hamilton were spotted playing chess during the live show. Following the launch, both drivers participated in the shakedown test at Fiorano on Wednesday, February 19.

Leclerc, worth $40 million (as per Celebrity Net Worth), opened up about having a seven-time champion as a teammate and their expectations for the 2025 season. The Monegasque driver said Ferrari has the strongest lineup but emphasized the need to prove it on the track. While Hamilton has already cemented his legacy, Leclerc insists he must prove himself this season.

Speaking about the Ferrari driver lineup, he told Sky Sports Italy:

"Me and Hamilton the strongest pair? I have won one out of three games of chess against him, but beyond that, for me, the Ferrari pair is always the best. If we are the strongest, we will have to prove it on the track. Lewis has already proven that, I still have to work. At the end of the year, I would be disappointed if there were not at least one world title in our showcase. The goal of Ferrari is always to win."

The Maranello-based team fell short of the Constructors' title last season, finishing second to longtime rivals McLaren. Charles Leclerc is determined to restore championship glory to Ferrari, which last claimed its last Constructors title in 2008.

Charles Leclerc outlines his goals for the 2025 F1 season

Charles Leclerc during the first day of the new SF-25 car at Fiorano Circuit- Source: Getty

Charles Leclerc wasn't in contention for the Drivers' Championship last season but came just 14 points short of securing the Constructors' title for Ferrari. This season, he is determined to fulfill his childhood dream by winning both championships for the Scarlet team.

Speaking in the promotional video released by the Italian team, he said:

"Having come just short of the constructors title last year, there's only one goal for me, and this is to, obviously, win the constructors with Ferrari; that would be incredible—and win the driver's championship as well, which is a dream I have had since childhood, and that I would love to achieve one day. Winning the two titles are the goal this year."

Having finished second and third in the drivers championship over the past three seasons, the 27-year-old Monegasque is now focused on claiming the top spot while also bringing championship glory back to the team.

Charles Leclerc will begin the 2025 season with F1 testing in Bahrain from February 26-28, followed by the season opener in Melbourne, Australia, set for March 14-16.

