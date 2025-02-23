$43.58B-worth apparel company Lululemon teases a collab with Ferrari F1 superstar Lewis Hamilton

Star Ferrari driver Lewis Hamilton is set to partner with global apparel brand Lululemon, which recently teased its collaboration with the seven-time F1 champion. Over the years, Hamilton has established himself as a style icon, having previously worked with renowned fashion houses.

Ad

Lululemon Athletica, a Canadian-American brand with a market cap of $43.58 billion (via Forbes), specializes in premium athletic and lifestyle apparel. The company hinted at a collaboration with Hamilton on February 23 through a short video clip showcasing the Ferrari driver's iconic logo, featuring the #44 inscribed within it.

In a video captioned A shift is coming, Lululemon teased the partnership by inverting its company logo, which closely resembles Hamilton's signature emblem. Further details about the collaboration will be made public on Monday, February 24. Watch the Instagram teaser in the below video:

Ad

Trending

Ad

Lewis Hamilton has previously collaborated with global fashion houses, including Tommy Hilfiger during his time with Mercedes. He was also named a brand ambassador for Dior last year and served as a guest designer for the Lifestyle Capsule collection.

Hamilton's latest partnership with Lululemon has Formula 1 fans buzzing as he prepares for his new chapter with Ferrari. The 40-year-old recently made his first public appearance in red during the F1 75 livery launch event, followed by a shakedown test at Fiorano on February 19.

Ad

Ahead of the season-opening Australian GP, set for March 14-16, Hamilton and teammate Charles Leclerc will have the opportunity to test the SF-25 during the three-day pre-season test at Bahrain International Circuit, scheduled for February 26-28.

Lewis Hamilton reveals details behind his iconic Ferrari photo

Lewis Hamilton took social media by storm during his first factory visit to Maranello, making a statement with a photo in front of the famed Enzo Ferrari house. Dressed in a black suit with a Ferrari F40 behind him, the image instantly became iconic, garnering over 5.7 million likes on Instagram alone.

Ad

In a recent interview with CNN, Hamilton revealed that he wanted his first image at Ferrari to stand the test of time. He stated that finding the right suit was a challenge, but selecting his dream car, the F40, was an easy choice.

"Interestingly, I knew what I wanted to wear, but finding the suit is always a challenge, finding the right one. But I knew exactly what suit I wanted and how it looked. And when I did find it, I was like, it's that one. And I chose the F40 because that's just a dream, iconic car, one of the coolest cars that's ever been made. And to be in front of that building, that's the history within all the drivers. You see them take that photo in front of it. And I knew it would be an image that - I wanted it to be an image that would stand the test of time," Lewis Hamilton said. [from 1:52]

Ad

Expand Tweet

After getting his first taste of life at Maranello, Lewis Hamilton stated that he is still adjusting to the new culture and language. He noted that the passion and excitement within the team and from the fans have been the most surprising aspects of his new chapter.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback